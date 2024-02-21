Preoperative chemotherapy found to be safe and effective against penile cancer





Platinum-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy with lymphadenectomy is safe and effective in treating patients with locally advanced penile squamous cell carcinoma (PSCC), according to recent data published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. has been demonstrated. 1

The primary and secondary endpoints were overall survival and progression-free survival.

Our findings provide convincing evidence for the efficacy and safety of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in the treatment of locally advanced penile squamous cell carcinoma. These results highlight the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to addressing this difficult disease and offer hope for improved patient outcomes, said study author Philippe, FACS, FRCS. said E. Spies, MD, in a news release about the study results. He is a senior member of the Surgical Service and Genitourinary Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Data from this study showed that the objective response rate for patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy was 57.2%, of which 43.2% (n = 87) of patients had a partial response and 13.9% (n = 28) had a complete response. It was effective. Median overall survival for those who experienced a response was 73.0 months compared to 17.0 months for those who did not respond (P<.01).

A total of 106 patients died during follow-up. Median progression-free survival for all patients was 26.0 months (95% CI, 11.7-40.2) and median overall survival was 37.0 months (95% CI, 23.8-50.1). The lymph node pathological complete response rate was 24.8%.

We also found that platinum-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy was well tolerated, with only 17% of patients experiencing grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events. Importantly, no treatment-related mortality was observed, lead author Jad Chahoud, MD, MPH, added in a news release. 2 Dr. Chahoud is an assistant member of the Department of Genitourinary Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center.

In total, the study included 209 patients with locally advanced PSCC with clinical lymph node metastases who received at least one dose of neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Of all patients, 201 (97%) completed their planned subsequent enhanced lymphadenectomy. In total, 7% of patients presented with stage 2 disease, 48% with stage 3 disease, and 45% with stage 4 disease. The primary and secondary endpoints were overall survival and progression-free survival as assessed by the Kaplan-Meier method.

Objective response rates were measured using RECIST v1.1. Treatment-related adverse events were graded according to the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) v5.0.

The actual research was conducted in collaboration with research institutions in the United States, Europe, and South America. According to a Moffitt Cancer Center news release2, this study is the largest retrospective cohort analysis to date in PSCC.

References

1. Rose KM, Pham R, Zacharias NM, et al. Platinum-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy and lymphadenectomy for penile cancer: An international, multicenter, real-world study. National Cancer Institute 2024:djae034. doi:10.1093/jnci/djae034

2. The Moffitt study found that neoadjuvant chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes for patients with penile squamous cell carcinoma. news release. February 16, 2024. Accessed February 21, 2024. https://www.newswise.com/articles/moffitt-study-finds-neoadjuvant-chemotherapy-significantly-improves-outcomes-for-penile-squamous-cell-carcinoma-patients

