Bridging the Gap: The Resilient Journey of Black Women in the Tech Industry | Hanzo





In honor of Black History Month, it's important to celebrate the resilient journeys of Black women in technology. Despite facing significant challenges such as underrepresentation and the gender pay gap, Black women have made remarkable contributions to the technology industry and are paving the way for future generations.

Statistics show that women are significantly underrepresented in STEM fields, with only about 25% of science-related jobs held. Black women in particular face even greater obstacles, with only 3% of the tech industry being women. This disparity highlights the importance of recognizing and supporting the achievements of Black women in this field.

We highlight Mae Jemison, Kathryn Finney, Regina Gwynn, and Kimberly Bryant among notable Black women who have made great strides in technology.

Mae Jemison – Space and STEM Advocacy Pioneer

Mae Jemison is a pioneer with extensive contributions to space exploration and STEM advocacy. Jemison, who was born in Decatur, Alabama and raised in Chicago, Illinois, served as a mission specialist on the space shuttle Endeavor in 1992, making her the first African-American woman to travel to space. She holds degrees from Stanford University and Cornell University School of Medicine. , her career includes her work as a general practitioner, work in the Peace Corps, and research in the medical and technical fields. Beyond her historic spaceflights, Jemison is deeply committed to advancing her STEM education to underrepresented groups. She founded the Dorothy Jemison Foundation for Excellence and launched initiatives such as Earth We Share, an international science camp aimed at fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students around the world. raised. Her advocacy, speaking, and educational programs at Jemison have made her a leading voice in promoting more inclusive representation in STEM fields, highlighting her tremendous impact on space exploration and science education. It has been. Through her groundbreaking accomplishments and her continued efforts to inspire future generations, Mae Jemison exemplifies the power of pursuing her dreams and expanding access to STEM opportunities, inspiring the world. It leaves an indelible mark.

Kathryn Finney – Pioneering inclusivity in technology entrepreneurship

Kathryn Finney is a prominent figure who embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to the upliftment of Black women in the field. As the founder and founding CEO of DigitalUndivided, Finney has worked tirelessly to support Black female tech founders by providing them with the training, connections, and funding they need to succeed.

A Yale-trained epidemiologist, Finney's transition from public health to the front lines of technology entrepreneurship was marked by her shrewd acquisition and subsequent sale of Budget Fashionista, making her the She established herself as one of the first black women to successfully navigate such a venture. This milestone is just the beginning of her journey to remove barriers and foster a more inclusive technology ecosystem. Finney's launch of the Dooney Fund during the global COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated her keen awareness of the challenges facing Black women entrepreneurs. The fund, which started with a personal donation of $10,000, quickly grew to more than $200,000, distributing small investments to more than 2,000 Black women-owned businesses.

Regina Gwynne – Empowering beauty and innovation

Regina Gwynn is a prominent figure at the intersection of technology, beauty, and the empowerment of women of color. As the co-founder of TresseNoire, Gwynne said she launched the platform in 2014 to provide personalized beauty routines and connect natural hair stylists on mobile for women with textured hair. We have transformed the beauty services industry. Her adventures in technology are inspired by the on-demand technologies that have become staples of our daily lives, such as Uber and Fresh Direct, and driven by her desire to blend convenience and beauty. Ta.

Beyond TresseNoire, Gwynne's influence extends to her work as co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech, an organization dedicated to identifying, supporting, and encouraging Black women to build multibillion-dollar businesses. This also extends to roles. This initiative speaks to her belief in the untapped potential of Black women in the technology industry and her commitment to empowering them. Given the glaring disparities in venture capital funding, with Black women entrepreneurs securing less than 1 percent of funding compared to white male entrepreneurs, there is a lack of networks to access seed capital. It has been observed that an overwhelming 91 percent of black entrepreneurs secure funding, largely due to Women entrepreneurs strive to launch startups while maintaining full-time employment.

Kimberly Bryant – Technology Education Visionary

Kimberly Bryant, a trained electrical engineer, founded Black Girls CODE to address the lack of diversity in technology and became its first CEO. Black Girls CODE provides technology and computer science education to young women of color. Inspired by her daughter's experience, Bryant's work led to the creation of a global movement to increase the number of women of color in the technology industry. Through Black Girls CODE, Bryant has fostered an environment where young Black girls can realize their potential as STEM innovators and leaders. Despite encountering significant obstacles within the Black Girls Code, Kimberly Bryant has remained steadfast in her dedication to promoting inclusivity in technology. This commitment is further demonstrated through her initiative to launch Ascend Ventures, a venture capital firm aimed at empowering and investing in startups led by people from underrepresented backgrounds, and STEM education. and her continued advocacy and leadership in promoting diversity in the field of technology.

The importance of diversity, equity and inclusion

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is more than just a buzzword; it's an essential element of technological and economic innovation. A diverse workforce brings different perspectives, ideas and solutions, driving creativity and innovation. When people from different backgrounds and experiences come together, they challenge each other's assumptions and expand their understanding of problems and possibilities. This diversity of thinking is critical to developing technologies and solutions that address a wide range of society's needs and challenges.

Promoting DEI in the workplace

Companies can promote DEI by implementing inclusive hiring practices, promoting a culture of respect and belonging, offering mentorship programs, and providing ongoing education and training on diversity and inclusion. Encouraging open dialogue about diversity and inclusion challenges and successes also helps create a more inclusive environment. Additionally, recognizing and addressing unconscious bias, ensuring equal growth opportunities, and measuring and reporting DEI progress are important steps toward building a more inclusive workplace.

By engaging in these practices, organizations can strengthen their innovation capabilities and reflect the diverse society in which we live.

Celebrating the achievements of Black women in technology and STEM fields during Black History Month is an important step in recognizing the contributions Black women have made in their fields. But it's equally important that we continue to support and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion year-round, making the tech industry a more welcoming space for everyone.

[View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/bridging-the-gap-the-resilient-journey-2623737/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos