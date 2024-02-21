Innovate Alabama Entrepreneurship Hackathon addresses challenges facing rural communities





Teams of students from Alabama colleges and universities recently participated in the first Innovate Alabama Entrepreneurship Hackathon to share their passion for entrepreneurship and economic development. This is the first state-wide hackathon, a term used to describe an event where computer programmers and others come together to collaborate on designing, building and presenting solutions to specific challenges.

The main goal of the Entrepreneurship Hackathon is to create innovative solutions to improve economic development in rural Alabama. Historically, smaller communities have shared unique challenges compared to their larger neighbors when it comes to attracting jobs, new business, and capital investment. These challenges highlight the need for a complete and comprehensive approach to supporting rural entrepreneurship.

“Innovate Alabama is excited about the opportunity to challenge creative and passionate college students across the state,” said Cynthia Crutchfield, CEO of Innovate Alabama. I am always amazed by my team's final solutions, which are impactful, innovative, sustainable, and ultimately drive rural economic development in Alabama.

Eighteen teams representing Alabama universities applied for the hackathon, with 12 teams ultimately submitting presentations and five teams being selected to compete for the award. The 18 teams participated from Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Lawson State Community College, Samford University, Tuskegee University, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Each five-member team is tasked with identifying challenges unique to rural Alabama communities with a population of 50,000 or less and developing a plan to address those challenges and benefit the community. I did. Each team competed for a total of $25,000 in prizes and grants, in addition to bragging rights for their school.

Each team developed a plan for a self-sustainable, impactful, and creative venture that would contribute to the growth of economic development in their chosen rural community. His two-page summary of each venture plan was accompanied by the team's video pitch showcasing key deliverables.

The five finalists presented their proposals at USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together, the annual conference of USASBE, a national organization dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship education through education, scholarship, and practice. This year's conference was held in Birmingham, Alabama. Presentations are based on community impact (40%), innovation (20%), presenter and presentation (20%), creative/new approach (15%), and individual judge discretion (5%). It was reviewed based on.

The UAB team won first place for its solution “Producers Pantry.” The research team focused on Georgiana, an agricultural city in southern Alabama that faces supply chain delays and labor shortages. The solution is a multi-stage business that incorporates electric trucks, a farmers market system, and a produce version of Amazon as an online marketplace to efficiently get produce to customers. The team took home a first-place prize of $10,000 to help advance their innovative approach, as well as an additional $10,000 grant and mentoring opportunity provided by the Alabama Capital Network.

Second place honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to another UAB team for their “E Square Connect” solution. In Dale County, local entrepreneurs face barriers to innovation and growth, including access to quality education and professional training. The solution: Create an AI-driven discussion platform that connects users with seasoned experts for efficient collaborative learning and problem-solving interactions.

The third place prize of $2,000 went to the team from Alabama A&M. In rural Chambers County, local businesses find it difficult to compete with larger companies and provide satisfactory after-sales service to their customers. The solution: A subscription-based payment and loyalty system called Noble Advantage that connects local businesses with customers. This system helps increase customer satisfaction and loyalty while fostering community engagement and business growth.

Key supporters of Innovate Alabama and the hackathon include the Alabama Collective, which provides resources, networking and training to the state's minority tech talent and entrepreneurs, and the Alabama Power Foundation. Leaders from both organizations emphasized the importance of giving Alabama college students real-world learning opportunities, networking with business and community leaders, and building careers.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of Innovate Alabama and the great work they are doing to create Alabama's future problem solvers,” said Charice Stokes, executive director of the Alabama Collective. I think so,” he said. Our sponsorship aligns with our mission to create a hub for underrepresented technology talent and entrepreneurs and expand and strengthen emerging technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship programs.

“Alabama Power Foundation President Stacey Brown Brooks said: Our foundation recognizes the transformative impact of investing in the success of college students and economic development across Alabama.

Our continued support of Innovate Alabama is a testament to our commitment to positively impacting citizens and communities across the state.

For more information about Innovate Alabama, visit innovatealabama.org.

