See what games have been added to the Nintendo 64, Super NES, and NES collections.





Looking for classic games? Nintendo Switch Online members get instant access to a huge library of Game Boy, Super NES, and NES games. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members get access to all of this, plus a selection of Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis games.

More games have been added as a surprise, so we'll keep you up to date with all the latest information.

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online

What you need: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership

blast corps

emergency! Blast army dispatched!

Released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 console, this action game puts you on a mission for Blast Corps, a leader in the field of large-scale demolition. An aircraft carrier carrying two defective nuclear missiles veers off route en route to a safe detonation site. To avoid catastrophe, you need to clear the way.

Featuring over eight vehicles, from bulldozers to giant flying mechs, each stage presents a different problem, and you may need to change vehicles midway through, or even operate a train or crane. It's time to make a move!

Super Famicom Nintendo Switch Online

What you need: Nintendo Switch Online membership

Battle Maniacs Battletoads

Toad warriors rampage through Gamescape!

Released in 1993 for the Super NES console, this action game begins with a demonstration of dangerous technology that allows people to enter a virtual game world called Gamescape. Things escalate thanks to the evil Silas Volkmire, and Jitz and Michiko find themselves trapped inside the game! It's up to Pimple and Rash to dive into the depths of the gamescape to save their friends. It depends on With intense battles and fast-scrolling stages, if you want to rescue Jits, save Michiko, and foil Volkmire's plot, you're in the right place!

killer instinct

Do you have instincts?

Released in 1995 for the Super NES console, this fighting game features a dark world ruled by one corporation: Ultratech. Choose a fighter and join a single-player match against a computer opponent, or challenge another human player in two-player mode. You can also set up tournaments!

Jump into your opponent and combine attacks to create combos. Are you on the receiving end of a string of attacks? Take advantage of Killer Instincts' iconic combo breaker mechanic to disrupt your opponents. And once you drive them into the ropes, use Danger Move! However, it takes more than extreme moves and deadly special moves to ensure victory. You will need Killer Instinct.

Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo Switch Online

What you need: Nintendo Switch Online membership

RC Pro-Am

Race your RC car to the front in this classic 1988 game for the NES console. Improve your car's performance with turbo, top speed, and sticky tire items on exciting RC trucks while avoiding water and oil hazards. But be careful! You'll be racing against competitive drone cars, so look for missiles and bombs to give you an advantage when the timing is right.

snake rattle and roll sounds

Get ready for the Snake Rattle & Roll!

Released in 1990 for the NES console, this platformer challenges you as Rattle and Roll, two of the hippest snakes around, as you weave your way through 11 levels of whimsical landscapes and wild enemies. To do. You can play solo or with friends in two-player mode. Earn segments by eating her nibbles until her tail starts flashing. That's when you know you're big enough to move on to the next level. However, you must activate a scale somewhere in the level before the exit door opens.

