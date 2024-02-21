Google releases open AI model for cloud ecosystem





SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Google on Wednesday released a new artificial intelligence model that outside developers could potentially build as their own, following similar moves by MetaPlatform and others.

The Alphabet subsidiary said individuals and businesses can build AI software based on its new “Gemma” family of open models for free. The company says it makes important technical data available to the public, including so-called “model weight.”

The move could encourage software engineers to build on Google's technology and take advantage of Google's lucrative new cloud sector. The models are optimized for Google Cloud, and cloud customers who use the models for the first time will receive a $300 credit, the company said.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, attended the inauguration of the AI ​​hub in Paris on February 15th. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (Reuters/Reuters)

Google stopped short of fully open sourcing Gemma, which means the company may still be involved in setting terms of use and ownership. Some experts say open source AI is ripe for abuse, while others argue that approaches to broadening the range of people who can contribute to and benefit from this technology. I support.

The size of the Gemma model is 2 billion or 7 billion parameters, reflecting the number of different values ​​that the algorithm considers to produce the output. For comparison, Meta's Llama 2 models range in size from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters.

Google did not reveal the size of its largest Gemini model or the larger Premier AI model, which was not included in the opening announcement. His GPT-3 model in OpenAI had 175 billion parameters at the time of publication in 2020.

Chipmaker Nvidia announced Wednesday that it has worked with Google to ensure its Gemma model runs smoothly on its chips. Nvidia also said it will soon integrate chatbot software it is developing with Gemma to run AI models on Windows PCs.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Stephen Nellis; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu, Katie Paul and Max Cherney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

