Supporting medical device innovation with robotics





Nigel Smith, CEO of industrial robot specialist TM Robotics, explains how advanced automation and robotics can help manufacturers create new medical innovations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 2 million types of medical devices on the market, including test tubes, beakers, laboratory and medical device casings and housings, drug delivery components, and surgical equipment. Does LED injection molding support manufacturing these devices?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in demand for medical equipment across hospitals and medical laboratories, and business analyst Mercer Capital predicts this growth will continue. The 5 Trends to Watch in the Medical Device Industry report cites several driving factors, including an aging population, emerging economies, and government efforts to curb rising healthcare costs.

Due to the nature of this field, companies developing first-to-market devices can benefit from patents, intellectual property protection, and competitive advantages. However, these new devices are subject to strict regulations. In his paper “The Changing Economics of Medical Technology,'' published by the National Academy of Medicine in the United States when it was still called the Institute of Medicine, he wrote: “It is inevitable that critical products, such as medical devices, are subject to varying levels of oversight because of the large societal costs and benefits associated with healthcare.

Much of this scrutiny targets manufacturers and relates to accountability, device traceability, post-market surveillance, clinical evaluation, and performance studies. All must be factored into new medical design and development. Citing a Mercer Capitals report, this rule fosters an environment in which companies can realize acceptable levels of return on their R&D investments.

To comply with these regulations, medical device manufacturers seek new ways to efficiently generate new innovations without violating quality system regulations such as current good manufacturing practices specified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). is needed. One efficient and quality-oriented production method is injection molding. It is one of the most common manufacturing processes in the industry and is expected to be worth $56.5 million by 2027.

Injection molding machines are already used to make monitoring devices, infusion pumps, and other critical medical equipment. However, there is also a movement to use new, more advanced materials to manufacture these devices with better mold flow and higher impact strength. This includes bioplastics, which are more environmentally friendly alternatives to plastics made from corn, sugar cane, or sugar beet, which are increasingly used in the manufacture of medical devices.

Additionally, there is increasing pressure to produce medical devices at a faster pace. Production processes, large or small, must run without interruption to produce a certain number of products per hour. Standards must be in place to ensure predictable and efficient loading and unloading of molds and smooth operation between humans and machines. Automation and robotics are essential to achieving this.

new way

Industrial robots already play an important role in loading and unloading applications for plastic injection molding machines. Six-axis robots are generally the most widely used industrial machines and reliable workhorses for loading and unloading injection molded products.

TM Robotics, a premier partner of Shibaura Machine (formerly Toshiba Machine), is a robot sales company specializing in the integration of robots and injection molding equipment. The business has recently expanded its range to offer an even more comprehensive selection of his 6-axis robots for these applications.

Shibaura Kikai's vertically articulated 6-axis robot series has three models, and each robot series has different reach and payload specifications, as well as longer arm lengths compared to previous robot series.

This includes the latest TVM robots for industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, and pharmaceuticals. His TVM1500, the largest of the TVM models, offers a maximum reach of 1,715 mm. The TVM1200 can reach up to 1,418 millimeters, and the smallest model, the TVM900, can reach up to 1,124 millimeters. In addition to the three distinctive arm lengths, the operating range of each model can be expanded by mounting the robot on the optional linear actuator.

better integration

Importantly, these robots can be easily integrated with Shibaura Machine's injection molding machines. Among the latest equipment is his SXIII series of injection molding machines. It is an all-electric injection molding machine with enhanced performance designed to provide significantly faster injection speeds than traditional molding equipment.

When combined with fast-cycling 6-axis robots for loading and unloading, manufacturers can expect increased throughput. These machines are engineered for increased versatility and performance with a streamlined design aimed at supporting faster loading and unloading speeds.

The robot is also designed for plug-and-play installation, making programming easier for operators while reducing training costs, improving coordination between machines and operators on injection molding lines, and improving manufacturer-established We aim for industrial robots that easily adapt to the method. doing things.

Increasing automation is essential to ensure that injection molding is essential to manufacturing future medical devices cost-effectively and at the highest quality.

