Governor Evers: Signs bill providing grants to support regional biohealth technology hubs in Wisconsin

Madison Governor Tony Evers signed Senate Bill 894 (now Wisconsin Act 96 of 2023) into law today. This bill would provide the necessary funding to leverage federal funding to advance Wisconsin's biohealth and technology sector.

Governor Evers said Wisconsin is a leader in personalized medicine and biohealth technology, a multibillion-dollar industry that supports 129,000 jobs across the state. Last year, I was proud to officially designate Wisconsin as a Regional Technology Hubba, which would not have been possible without Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Wisconsin's designation as a regional technology hub is just the first step, and signing this bill today commits us to fighting for critical federal funding and supporting this important industry. It shows what you are doing.

Governor Evers' signing of the bill today affirms the state's commitment to the groundbreaking work being done by our partners in the Wisconsin BioHealth Tech Consortium, said Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer CEO Missy Hughes said. WEDC is proud to be part of the consortium and support the biohealth industry.

In October, Wisconsin was designated a Regional Technology Hub (RTH) by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), paving the way for Wisconsin to compete for up to $75 million in funding under the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. It was written. EDA also announced it will award a $350,000 strategic development grant to the state of Wisconsin as part of the designation.

Last year, 15 public and private partners in the fields of biohealth technology and personalized medicine formed the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub Consortium to strengthen collaboration and pursue RTH designation. The Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub Consortium has designated BioForward Inc. as a lead consortium member for this program, and under the bill signed today by Governor Evers, WEDC will have matching lead consortium member status. will give a subsidy to BioForward Inc. Federal Regional Innovation Hub Grant. State matching grants are required to compete for awards under the federal program.

Consortium members include WEDC, University of Wisconsin (UW) System Administration, UW-Madison, GE HealthCare, Rockwell Automation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioForward Wisconsin, Employ Milwaukee, Accuray, Plexus, WRTP Big Step, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Madison Contains Area. Technical College, Madison Regional Economic Partnership (MadREP), and Milwaukee 7.

The consortium brings together educational institutions, biohealth companies, precision manufacturers, investors, and other key companies primarily from Dane, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties, and has the potential to expand opportunities across Wisconsin. there is.

In its application for RTH designation, the consortium noted that recognition and support from EDA will enable stakeholders to scale up their operations to a global level by providing shared data and systems to drive innovation. did. Adjusting and expanding the supply chain and manufacturing sector. Improve access to capital to start and grow your business. Increase laboratory space and expand worker housing and mobility opportunities. and to ensure that people across Wisconsin, including rural and traditionally underserved communities, can share in the benefits of this new sector.

As Wisconsin's biohealth sector grows, it will contribute to a strong employment economy by allowing employers to develop, hire and retain a skilled and diverse workforce with benefits and upward mobility. By increasing collaboration, consortium members will be able to more accurately predict demand for jobs, careers, qualifications, and skills. Enabling companies to enable skills-based hiring and career advancement. Develop an employer-led regional workforce strategy to grow and train Wisconsin's biohealth workforce according to current and anticipated future needs.

Many of the consortium's efforts are focused on advances in genomic innovation, advanced imaging technologies, big data analytics, artificial intelligence computing, population health trends, and biological sciences, as well as treatments that are carefully tailored to patients' unique medical needs. The focus will be on combined personalized medicine. This has the potential to transform healthcare so that patients heal faster with less need for long-term chronic treatments, have fewer side effects, and have easier and more equitable access to care. More broadly, personalized medicine has the potential to reduce health care costs by emphasizing proactive and preventive treatments, reducing diagnostic errors, and limiting the health and economic impact of rare diseases. .

Senate Bill 894, now Wisconsin Act 96 of 2023:

Provides $7.5 million in GPR to BioForward Inc. for a federal grant matching grant designating the company as a lead consortium member for the purpose of receiving federal regional technology and innovation hub grants. Requires WEDC and BioForward Inc. to submit his three-year annual report to the Joint Committee on Finance detailing the use of grant funds.

