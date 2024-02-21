Know before you go: 2024 H-Town Roundup





Next week marks the Houston Exponential's annual Innovation and Networking Week. Here are five things you should know before you go.

1. New year, new name.

The Houston Tech Rodeo, which began in 2020, has been rebranded as the H-Town Roundup, but Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week continues with the same goal of providing programs and events that connect and educate Houstonians. have.

On a recent episode of the Houston Innovators Podcast, Natara Branch, CEO of Houston Exponential, said this change will provide a more comprehensive experience for small business entrepreneurs. He said he has recognized the need for this since taking the position last year. .

“I spent most of this year thinking about what we could do differently and how we could help founders,” she says.

Branch explained that some members of the Houston community were confused as to whether the event was related to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo or whether it was only for true tech people. . Branch said he wanted to open the door a little more to innovative entrepreneurs who don't necessarily work in technology.

“That's not something we wanted to exclude anyone from,” she says. “The H-Town Roundup allows us to be more inclusive.”

2. Participation is completely free.

Numerous events are held throughout the city, all free to Houston entrepreneurs, investors, and more. Please register for anything you can participate in.

For your convenience, the complete and detailed agenda is also available online.

3. There are two notable events.

Need to prioritize some things? This year, HTR has two signature events.

Blue People's Technology and Tequila Talk will be held at the UH Tech Bridge Innovation Center on Tuesday, February 27th from 5-7:30 p.m. CodeLaunch Houston will be held at his Bayou Music Center on Wednesday, February 28th from 4pm to 9pm. 4. Introduction: Founders Lounge.

For attendees with a Founders Pass, the Founders Lounge in the Esperson Building downtown will be open next Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The full agenda for talks scheduled in the lounge will be published online.

5. Find your activity zone.

HTR will once again rotate venues. Learn when and where HTR activities are held.

Sunday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) – Esperson Building Monday (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) – TMC Innovation Monday (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.) – Cannon Downtown Tuesday (1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) – UH Tech Bridge Wednesday (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) – Esperson Building Wednesday (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.) – Bayou Music Center Thursday ( (8am to noon) – HCC Central Campus Thursday (1pm to 7pm) – Greentown Lab Friday (9am to 3:30pm) – Aeon Saturday (10am to 2pm) – Esperson Building

