AI solutions for domestic workers could worsen inequality





Around the world, there is a lot of hype around artificial intelligence (AI) and the impact it will have on people's lives, from paid work to learning to domestic work. Policymakers are rushing to create new rules to govern technology. The European Union has finally reached an agreement on comprehensive AI legislation. In October 2023, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on AI, but efforts to introduce comprehensive AI legislation in Congress are still in the early stages.

These new rules are sparking a renewed public debate about the impact of AI on workers and the future of work. However, the impact of AI on the domestic sphere and the division of labor based on gender and race remains hidden. Smart home devices promoted as labor-saving devices fail to recognize and account for the inherent gender and racial divisions of domestic work, as well as societally embedded norms and expectations. As a result, historically marginalized groups are once again being forced into hidden, unpaid work.

While companies and governments have touted the expanded use of AI in the home to ease the burden of reproductive labor such as caregiving and housework, technological innovation is actually contributing to widening social inequality. Globally, unpaid domestic work is primarily performed by women, with women of color performing even more of the work. Despite this, the role that AI plays in reducing household chores such as cooking, cleaning, and caring for children and elderly family members has received little attention from academia and governments.

Recently, the University of Oxford published research showing that 40% of the time spent on daily chores could be automated within 10 years. However, it is important to note that reducing the amount of time women spend on tasks does not necessarily mean they have more free time.

Research into smart home architectural design reveals that traditional housing concepts are being reshaped by integrating new technologies into domestic spaces. Specifically, the home has evolved beyond being simply a place for relaxation and consumption, and now also functions as a primary workplace. The results reveal that smart home technologies not only change gender divides in domestic labor and recreational activities, but also maintain them. Modern technological advancements make it easier for women to work from home while fulfilling childcare responsibilities, but at the same time, they should follow gender-appropriate roles with the expectation that women can comfortably fulfill multiple roles at the same time. There is a deep-rooted social expectation that this is the case.

In the 20th century, Western countries experienced a technological boom in the production of household appliances. Among the life-changing innovations were the widespread use of refrigerators, domestic washing machines, and gas and electric stoves, which probably saved a lot of labor. Similarly, the production of clothing, food, and health care has moved from the home to industry, seemingly freeing up more time for women.

But in reality, the results were not so simple. A historical analysis conducted by scholars Helen Hester and Nick Srnicek reveals that women's unpaid work within the home has not diminished. Instead, the development of new and smart home technology has raised standards for things like cleanliness, childcare, and healthy eating. In the end, the time saved for women by new household appliances was reinvested in the home.

Similarly, the market is currently booming with AI-powered technologies that promise to ease the burden of household chores. For example, household robots are one of the most popular types of robots on the market.

But instead, smart home appliances powered by AI could simply raise standards for women, using the time saved from automated tasks to spend more quality time with their families or better support their children's learning. What if I suggested that you should invest in ? How to prepare sophisticated and healthy meals? All this while being fully employed. These expectations for a good work-life balance are further amplified by this transformative social media platform. So buying a new AI cleaning robot may not save you as much time as you think. Other things need to change first so that women have the freedom to choose what they want to spend their time on without feeling forced to conform to gender norms.

The demand for support from unpaid workers in the household is clear. But what happens to these workers when robot vacuums are introduced into (affordable) households? Will the understanding that women no longer need to spend time cleaning take root? If history is any guide, the assumption is that these innovations will mean more power for women to obtain higher-paying jobs, increasing their chances of enjoying lifetime earnings and quality family time. will hold true.

But there is evidence that what lies ahead is much the same. For example, two qualitative studies conducted in Denmark in 2022 found that smart home technologies can perpetuate gender inequality by establishing a distinction between digital and traditional housework. became. These studies investigated a variety of daily tasks, such as adjusting heating, lighting, vacuuming, and managing music, and how smart technology can improve the importance of these tasks in terms of comfort, cleanliness, and convenience. I conclude that it will change.

It is also important to note that, as existing OECD reports point out, current AI development is primarily led and performed by men and uses retrospective data. . Women and other marginalized groups are not fairly represented in the AI ​​industry, their voices are often silenced, and their concerns are rarely addressed by governments, including through AI legislation.

Research clearly shows that the design of smart home devices is aimed at appealing to the ideal male consumer. This is evidenced by the fact that assistants such as Alexa and Siri are sold with a default female voice. These technologies are assigned tasks that are traditionally considered household responsibilities and are typically expected to be performed by women. Additionally, as Yolande Strangers and Jenny Kennedy explain in their book The Smart Wife: Why Siri, Alexa, and Other Smart Home Devices Need a Feminist Reboot, smart home technology can be seen as nostalgic, Or sometimes there is a problematic tendency to classify it as originating from pornographic depictions. The image of an ideal wife. These value ascriptions influence our interactions with these technologies, which in turn reflect on our interpersonal relationships, especially the way we perceive and treat others, especially women and racist people. may be.

Research has shown that feminizing devices designed to be friendly and helpful often withstand significant abuse if their owners curse or yell at them. Further research by Monash University, RMIT and Intel Corporation also confirms that smart home technology associated with expressions of masculinity has been found to contribute to worsening domestic violence. Such smart home technologies can perpetuate gender stereotypes and exacerbate the harms experienced by women by reinforcing gendered divisions of household chores and reinforcing traditional social roles. .

Given these gender and social asymmetries and disparities, how can we expect real innovation to bring about greater equality? We need to work harder to bring ourselves closer to the world. We cannot allow discriminatory technologies that exacerbate social inequality to become the norm.

To be clear, technological innovation is important to community development, especially leveraging AI to automate and reduce unpaid labor. But we first need to address the coercive normative forces of women's labor and establish processes and guidelines on how to liberate it. It's about rethinking how far technology can take us, and how AI-powered consumer electronics will shape our societies in ways that express themselves differently depending on cultural and demographic context. It starts with acknowledging that there is never the only solution to economic inequality.

Government, academia, and industry must prioritize conversations about discrimination, bias, and equity in the design and deployment of AI tools. These discussions cannot remain at the level of performance. Instead, technology development and legislation must occur in a multidisciplinary manner to ensure that a social justice perspective is applied throughout the process of conceptualization, design, execution, and implementation. This is crucial to keep in mind as Europe debates how to enforce its landmark AI law, and other countries consider their own legal frameworks.

This editorial does not represent the views of EDRi. The opinions expressed within the content are solely those of the author.

