(NewsUSA) – The United States is at a critical moment. Between now and 2030, a range of emerging technologies, including AI, will continue to transform national security, the economy, and society. Is America ready?

Join the conversation at the 2nd Annual Ash Carter Exchange, an event co-located with the first-ever AI Expo for National Competitiveness.

The Ash Carter Exchange celebrates the impact of Dr. Ash Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense from 2015 to 2017. Dr. Carters' visionary recognition of the role of technology in national security guides our preparation for new challenges. This event, hosted by Special Competitive Research Projects (SCSP) and Mrs. Stephanie Carter, aims to foster the exchange of ideas. This year's Ash Carter Exchange will be held May 7th and 8th in Washington, D.C., and will continue the special discussions and connections formed during last year's unforgettable gathering.

Join us at this year's event to be part of a dynamic environment for exchanging breakthrough ideas, forming strategic collaborations, and learning about the advances that are transforming the security environment.

According to SCSP, as we carry out Dr. Carter's important mission, we will bridge the essential gap between cutting-edge innovation and national security.

Last year's Exchange was a testament to the power of collective expertise, bringing together respected leaders from government, industry, and science to foster dialogue. This year, we are ready to dig deeper into the conversations that shape our national defense.

Last year's lineup of experts included Charles Q. Brown Jr., Frank Kendall, Eric Smith, Robert M. Gates, Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Eric Schmidt, Michelle Flournoy, H.R. McMaster, Mark Milley, Jen Easterly, Anne New Included was the burger, Nate. Fick, Alex Younger, Kathleen Hicks, Doug Beck, Will Roper, Kim Budil, Robert O. Wark, Shirley Ann Jackson, and Maria Zuber.

SCSP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to making recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape our national security, economy, and society. It's an initiative.

For more information, see scsp.ai.

