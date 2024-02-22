Israeli technology companies will export innovations produced as a result of the war;





“Rothschild said the time to invest is 'when there's blood in the streets.'” “It's sad but true. The majority of investors are somewhat paralyzed, and we It presents an opportunity. Such situations require courage and capital, and very few people have both.”

Justin Bolas, founder and chief investment officer of Ibex Investors, describes his decision to increase investment in Israel during the war. The fund recently closed on $106 million for its fourth fund, which aims to invest in early-stage startups in Israel. The third funding of $100 million was raised by Ibex in 2020.

1 View gallery

Israel's Ibex Investors team led by Justin Bolas.

(Photo: Rohei Schur)

Ibex Investors is a US-based investment firm that invests in Israeli startups from pre-seed to pre-IPO, typically leading or co-leading rounds in a variety of sectors. The company also invests in Israeli listed companies through hedge funds. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Tel Aviv.

Since launching its first Israel fund in 2012, Ibex has made 40 early and growth-stage investments in Israel. Current investments in the Ibexs portfolio include BeamUp, Appwrite, Honeycomb, Visionary.ai, and Weka. His previous Ibex portfolio companies have been acquired by major companies such as Cisco, Check Point, LinkedIn, and Intuit.

The Ibex team in Israel is led by partner Nicole Priel, who focuses on early stage investments, and partner Gal Gitter, who focuses on growth stage and secondary investments.

Bolas founded the fund in Denver in 2012 after participating in a delegation of businessmen to Israel and being impressed by the local ecosystem, believing in it despite difficult events. continuing. “I was in Israel a few weeks ago, and it's clear that Israel will recover better from the war. The innovations produced as a result of the war will be exported all over the world. Unfortunately, the best innovations “It comes from,” he says. “The United States entered the world war 'in a horse and buggy' and came out of it with nuclear weapons.”

Bols said he was far more concerned about judicial reforms being attempted in Israel than he was about the war in Gaza. “If you had asked me six months ago, I would not have been so bullish on Israel. It was because of the legal changes. This would have bothered me and foreign investors more. “Because no one likes to see extreme government action,” he explains.

Even the downgrade of Israel's credit rating by credit rating agency Moody's hasn't dampened his optimism: “U.S. credit rating expectations fell in November, but since then the S&P 500 index has risen 15%. Investment. “The house does not give the same assessment to the credit rating” “is attracting attention as before. What is important for them now in relation to Israel is a permanent ceasefire, which will accelerate a new rise in the domestic market. “We've also become more aggressive here because of the potential to It's the best I've had in the 12 years I've worked there. It's hard to see it now, but we felt that way too after 9/11, but since then the market in Israel has quadrupled compared to the US. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/r1jbvoqh6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos