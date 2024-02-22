Google opens New York headquarters in renovated 1930s train terminal





Google has opened a building in New York City to house its North American operations. The building is located in a 1930s railroad terminal that has been restored and renovated by architectural studios CookFox Architects and Gensler.

The 70-meter (232-foot), 12-story office building developed by Oxford Properties houses the North American headquarters of Google's global business organization and is located on Manhattan's west side, just north of the Tribeca neighborhood. I am.

CookFox Architects and Gensler build Google headquarters in New York City

The project's design architect, CookFox Architects, used a 1930s railroad terminal called St. John's Terminal, which served as the terminus for what is now the High Line, for the construction of the office building. The studio was restored and he added nine floors on top of the original three floors.

Cookfox Architects also cut away a portion of the old terminal on the south side of Houston Street, which runs parallel to the new entrance, exposing the building's structure.

The building is a converted 1930s train station with nine additional floors above it.

Cookfox Architects said in a statement that it “cut off historic structures on the south side of Houston Street, removed dark tunnels, and restored pedestrian connectivity between the Hudson Square neighborhood and the waterfront to the west.” “This strategic slice exposes the rail floor and reveals the history of the terminal to the public.”

The building's original rail bed was left exposed on the facade and later covered with plantings, forming a linear overhang at the entrance.

CookFox Architects slices through historic building to expose structural sides of facade

Cookfox Architects says, “The rail floor within St. John's Terminal, which appears in its cut-away façade, enhances the newly opened streetscape while providing natural and visual guidance for pedestrians and residents. “It characterizes the landscape that connects the two.”

CookFox Architects collaborated with global architecture studio Gensler on the interior. The studio describes their approach as “team-first,” orienting their design around the functionality of team units within an organization.

The interior is centered around creating flexible collaborative workspaces.

“The exposed rail bed along the north façade reflects this history, while the sustainable design and innovative workspaces focus on the future,” the team says.

“At St. John’s Terminal, we applied research about how Googlers work today to create a workplace that puts teams first.”

It includes workspaces, cafes, event spaces, terraces, theaters and outdoor green spaces.

The building will house more than 3,000 “Googlers” employees, organized and assigned into 60 “neighborhoods” that will serve as central spaces for teams of approximately 20 to 50 employees. Eliminate desks and replace them with flexible seating areas.

In addition, there are event spaces such as work lounges, cafes, terraces, micro kitchens, and theaters on each floor. Outside, his 1.5 acres surrounding the building are planted with New York native plants.

It will house the North American headquarters of Google's global business organization.

The team says the building has achieved LEED v4 Platinum certification for the core and shell development, and is also aiming for LEED v4 Platinum certification for the interior.

According to the research team, the adaptation is “projected to reduce emissions by approximately 78,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent” compared to building a new structure.

BIG and Heatherwick complete Google campus with 'dragon scale' roof

Other sustainable design strategies incorporated into the design include solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and the use of wood reclaimed from the Coney Island boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy.

Google announced its purchase of the St. John's terminal building in December 2018, pledging to double its New York workforce over the next 10 years.

This is part of a larger Google development in the area, which will include two additional buildings

“More than 14,000 Googlers now call New York home, up from 7,000 employees in 2018 when we first announced our participation in this project,” Google said in a statement. .

“Not only have we kept our promise to double our New York workforce in the 10 years since that announcement, we've done it in half the time.”

Headquarters will house 3,000 “Googlers”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about the development at the building's opening.

“You're going to have an asset that for decades people ignored or walked past and didn't see a future in. But you did it. That's the genius of Google. Others We discover possibilities that others cannot,” Hochul said.

The headquarters is part of the company's master plan for the surrounding site, which includes two other buildings currently under construction at 315 Hudson Street and 345 Hudson Street.

It joins a number of recently completed projects on New York's West Side, including BIG's winding One High Line building and Field Operations' Gansevoort Peninsula Park.

Photo courtesy of Google

Project credits:

Core and Shell Design Architect: CookFox Architects, DPCS Site Developer: Oxford Properties Architect of Record: Adamson Associates, PC Civil Engineer: Phillip Habib & Associates General Contractor: Turner Construction Landscape Designer: Future Green Studio Corp. Lighting Designer: Lumen Architecture, PLLC

Interior Principal Interior Architect and Designer: Gensler General Contractor: Structure Tone— Turner, a Joint Venture Landscape Design: Future Green Design Corp. Landscape Architect of Record: Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. Lighting Designer: Castelli Design, Fisher Marantz Stone Inc ., Lightswitch, Lighting Workshop Co., Ltd., L'Observatoire International Co., Ltd.

