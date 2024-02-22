DNEG launches new division DNEG IXP to deliver immersive experiences and brand-direct creative solutions





Josh Mandel, former R/GA executive and global CEO of The Mill, named managing director of new division

LONDON, February 20, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNEG, the world's leading visual entertainment services company, today announces the launch of a new division, DNEG IXP, with Josh Mandel announcing new business areas. announced that he has been appointed as Managing Director. . Leveraging DNEG Group's global capabilities and talent, DNEG IXP (Immersive Experiences) develops gaming, concerts, other live events, theme parks, retail, product launches, location-based experiences and more.

DNEG IXP combines unparalleled creative service with a unique combination of market science, audience insights, technical leadership, and production excellence to bring DNEG Academy Award-winning services to new audiences. Masu. Businesses can work directly with DNEG IXP's creatives and thinkers to create and deliver high-quality experiences that resonate and engage key audiences.

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra said: “As we expand and strengthen DNEG's services globally, this new division will provide a diversification of services that complement our Hollywood partnerships and projects. It will be possible.” “Ambitious companies can leverage DNEG's Academy Award-winning talent and creative capabilities to fully realize and maximize the way they connect with their audiences on stage, in-game, in theme parks, and as part of events. location-based experience, or via a state-of-the-art headset.”

Mandel brings more than 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry to his new role as Managing Director of DNEG IXP. He has held a number of senior leadership roles including CEO, President, CSO, and Head of Marketing at major companies such as The Mill, R/GA, and Wieden + Kennedy, among others Nike, Adidas, Samsung, EA, Google, and Beats by Dre, Apple, Activision.

story continues

“It has never been more difficult for companies to resonate and build emotional relationships with their key customers,” Mandel said. “The increasingly fragmented media landscape is making it more difficult than ever for companies to reach audiences in meaningful ways. We need a partner who can support us, who can bring us breakthrough creative ideas, the technology to build them, and the production knowledge to take them from concept to reality. Here at DNEG IXP will appear.”

“No one knows the ambitions, aspirations and needs of a brand's key audience better than the brand itself,” Mandel continued. “Through DNEG IXP, brands will be able to work directly with the entertainment industry's most talented thinkers and creators to create immersive experiences across a variety of media that resonate with and ignite the passions of their most important audiences. can.”

DNEG IXP work is already underway, with several projects currently underway for the world's leading brands, initially focused on the world of gaming, virtual concerts, and theme park ride experiences.

“DNEG's overarching mission is to provide creative freedom to our partners through a powerful combination of cutting-edge digital tools, artistic collaboration and financial acumen,” Malhotra added. “Josh has extensive experience working with some of the world's biggest brands and building an approach around a client's vision, supporting how they want to tell their story and shape their brand experience. Under Josh's leadership, DNEG IXP is bringing unprecedented initiatives to the forefront.'' Another way DNEG is changing the future of storytelling. ”

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is a leading global visual entertainment services company producing feature films, television and multiplatform content with offices and studios worldwide in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

DNEG's work has received critical acclaim, and the company has won seven Academy Awards for Visual Effects for its high-quality VFX work, as well as numerous BAFTA Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of Hollywood and global studio and production partners include Masters of the Air (January 2024), Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 2024), Dune: Part 2 2 (March 2024), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 2024), The Garfield Movie (May 2024), Furiosa (May 2024), Borderlands (August 2024), Mickey 17 , Here, That Christmas, Eden, The Gorge, and Animal Friends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220012559/en/

contact address

Media ICR at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dneg-launches-dneg-ixp-division-150000200.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos