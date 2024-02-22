Google Introduces Gemma: Laptop-Friendly Open Source AI





Google has released an open source large-scale language model based on the technology used to create Gemini. It is powerful, yet lightweight, and optimized for use in resource-limited environments such as laptops and cloud infrastructure.

Gemma allows you to create chatbots, content generation tools, and almost anything else that can run on language models. This is the tool SEO professionals have been waiting for.

It has been released in two versions, one with 2 billion parameters (2B) and one with 7 billion parameters (7B). The number of parameters indicates the complexity and potential functionality of the model. Models with more parameters can understand the language more deeply and produce more sophisticated responses, but they require more resources to train and run.

Our goal in releasing Gemma is to democratize access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence trained to be safe and responsible out of the box, with a toolkit to further optimize safety. is.

Gemma Created by DeepMind

This model has been developed to be lightweight and efficient, making it ideal for getting into the hands of more end users.

Google's official announcement makes the following key points:

“We are releasing model weights in two sizes: Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. Each size will be released with pre-trained, instruction-tuned variants. The new Responsible Generative AI Toolkit will be releasing Gemma in two sizes. We provide guidance and essential tools to create more secure AI applications using inference and supervised microprocessing across all major frameworks, including JAX, PyTorch, and TensorFlow, through native Keras 3.0. We offer a toolchain for tuning (SFT). Out-of-the-box Colab and Kaggle notebooks, as well as integrations with popular tools such as Hugging Face, MaxText, NVIDIA NeMo, and TensorRT-LLM, make Gemma easy to use. Get started. Pre-trained, instruction-tuned Gemma models run on your laptop, workstation, or Google Cloud, and are easily deployed to Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Multiple Optimizations across AI hardware platforms, including NVIDIA GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, ensure industry-leading performance. Terms of use ensure responsible commercial use and distribution for all organizations, regardless of size. Permitted.” Gemma’s analysis

According to analysis by Awni Hannun, a machine learning researcher at Apple, Gemma is optimized to be highly efficient and suitable for use in low-resource environments.

Hannun noticed that Gemma has a vocabulary of 250,000 (250k) tokens, compared to 32,000 for the comparable model. Its importance is that Gemma can recognize and process a wide variety of words, allowing her to handle complex linguistic tasks. His analysis suggests that this broad vocabulary increases the model's generality across different types of content. He also believes it could be useful for mathematics, code, and other techniques.

It is also noted that the “embedding weights” are huge (750 million). Embedding weights are references to parameters that help map words to representations of their meanings and relationships.

A key feature he pointed out is that the embedding weights, which encode detailed information about word meanings and relationships, are used not only to process the input part but also to generate the model's output. This sharing allows the model to better leverage its understanding of the language when generating text, making it more efficient.

For end users, this means more accurate, relevant, and contextually appropriate responses (content) from models, improving usage in chatbots and translation as well as content generation.

He tweeted:

“The vocabulary is huge compared to other open source models: 250K vs. 32K for Mistral 7B.

Probably very useful for math, code, or other modalities that use a heavy tail of symbols.

Also, the embedding weights are large (~750M parameters), so they are shared with the output head. ”

In a follow-up tweet, he noted that optimizations in training could result in more accurate and sophisticated model responses, as the training phase allows the model to learn and adapt more effectively. also mentioned.

He tweeted:

“RMS standard weights have a unit offset.

Instead of “x * weight”, do “x * (1 + weight)”.

I think this is training optimization. Usually the weights are initialized to 1, but perhaps closer to 0. Same as all other parameters. ”

He also mentioned that further optimizations have been made to data and training, but these two elements stand out the most.

Safe and responsible design

A key feature is that it has been designed from the ground up with safety in mind, making it ideal to deploy and use. Training data was filtered to remove personal and sensitive information. Google also used reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to train a model of responsible behavior.

It was further debugged through manual reteaming, automated testing, and functionality was checked against unwanted and dangerous activities.

Google has also released a toolkit to further improve end-user safety.

“We are also releasing a new Responsible Generative AI Toolkit in collaboration with Gemma to help developers and researchers prioritize building safe and responsible AI applications. The toolkit includes:

Safety Classification: We provide a new methodology for building robust safety classifiers with minimal examples. Debugging: Model debugging tools help you examine Gemma's behavior and address potential issues. Guidance: Access model builder best practices based on Google's experience developing and deploying language models at scale. ”

Read Google's official announcement.

Gemma: Introducing the new cutting edge open model

Featured image by Shutterstock/Photo For Everything

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-announces-gemma-ai/508910/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos