UNC technology director named CIO at Appalachian State University





Keith Warner is leaving his job at the University of North Carolina System to take on a new challenge as chief information officer at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, the university announced last week.

Mr. Werner currently serves as Vice President of Information Technology Strategy and Cybersecurity for the UNC System Office. He will begin his new role at App State on March 18, according to a press release from Appalachian State University.

“With 30 years of experience delivering innovative and strategic solutions to the public sector and higher education, Keith joins us as information technology continues to grow in complexity and sophistication globally,” said Appalachian State Chancellor Sheri. Everts said in a release.

In his new role, Werner will oversee a team of 100 IT professionals, ranging from academic technology experts to information security experts, the university said. He will oversee not only his IT systems for the university's libraries and business, but also his Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and Electronic Student Services for Student Success. Mr. Werner will be responsible for the development and implementation of App State's strategic IT plan and its resources and services.

At UNC, Werner oversaw IT operations, policies and standards, information security, and application development software licensing.

Mr. Werner received the Bright Ideas Award through Harvard University's Kennedy Ashe Center for Innovation in Democratic Governance.

“Keith has extensive experience in driving shared IT infrastructure, driving adaptive and technological change, effective communication and collaboration, and organizational innovation and improvement, and is able to develop innovative, mission-driven IT strategies and “We have proven success in developing information security best practices; we are vetting and implementing new technologies from Systemwide,” said Everts.

By Skylar Rispens Skylar Rispens is a reporter for StateScoop and EdScoop. She previously worked as a reporter specializing in education coverage for daily and weekly newspapers across Montana and currently resides in Montana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edscoop.com/keith-werner-appalachian-state-cio-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos