



Google has apologized for inaccuracies in some of its Gemini AI tool's depictions of historical imagery, saying its attempts to produce broader results had missed the mark. The statement comes in response to criticism that it depicts certain white figures (such as the U.S. Founding Fathers) and groups such as Nazi-era German soldiers as people of color, likely a long-standing issue with racial bias in AI. This is considered to be an over-correction.

According to a statement from Google posted this afternoon on They say they are working on it. Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

My Gemini results produced a photo of an American woman. This is one of the prompts that has sparked discussion over the past few days.

Earlier this month, Google began offering image generation through its Gemini (formerly Bard) AI platform, which rivals offerings from competitors such as OpenAI. But in recent days, social media posts have raised questions about whether attempts at racial and gender diversity have not been historically accurate.

As the Daily Dot reports, this debate has been primarily, but not exclusively, promoted by right-wing figures who attack tech companies perceived as liberal. Earlier this week, a former Google employee posted on showed the query. The results appeared to overwhelmingly or exclusively represent AI-generated people of color. (Of course, all the places he listed are inhabited by women of color, and no AI-generated women exist in any of the countries.) This criticism is based on images of historical groups and figures. It was picked up by right-wing accounts that demanded . Like the Founding Fathers, the result is said to be an overwhelmingly non-white population of AI-generated people. Some of these accounts framed Google search results as part of a conspiracy to avoid depictions of white people, and at least one used a coded anti-Semitic reference to place blame .

Gemini didn't create the 1943 soldier image for me on my desktop, but it did provide this set of illustrations to a colleague.

Google did not mention the specific images that appear to be in error. In a statement to The Verge, the company reiterated the content of its post about X. However, given the chronic lack of diversity in generative AI, it is plausible that Gemini made an overall attempt to increase diversity. The image generator is trained using a large corpus of images and captions to generate the best fit for a given prompt. This means that image generators tend to amplify stereotypes. A Washington Post study last year found that the prompt “Productive people'' showed pictures of mostly white men, while the prompt “People who participate in social work'' showed pictures of people of color uniformly. It turns out that it produces photos that look like races. This is a continuation of a trend that has emerged in search engines and other software systems.

Some of the accounts that criticized Google defended its core goals. He's Racially Diverse One person who posted an image of a German soldier from the 1940s pointed out that **sometimes* portraying diversity is a good thing. The stupid thing to do here is that Gemini isn't doing it in a subtle way. And while an all-white outcome makes sense historically for something like German Soldiers in 1943, it doesn't really hold true for a prompt like American Woman. The problem is how to represent real, diverse groups within a small, constructed group. Close up your portrait.

For now, Gemini seems to simply refuse some image generation tasks. For one Verge reporter, no Vikings images were generated, but I was able to get a response. On Desktop, she steadfastly refused to provide images of German soldiers or officials from the Nazi era in Germany, or that she offered images of American presidents from the 1800s.

The Gemini result for the prompt produces a picture of a U.S. senator from the 1800s.

However, some historical claims still misrepresent past facts. A colleague was able to obtain a mobile his app that delivered a version of the German Soldier Prompt that demonstrated the same problem described in X.

And while querying for photos of the Founding Fathers returned group photos of mostly white men vaguely resembling real-life figures like Thomas Jefferson, requesting U.S. senators from the 1800s returned a group photo of mostly white men with diverse Gemini A list of results was returned that were advertised as . Being a Black and Native American woman. (In 1922, the first white woman was sworn in to the U.S. Senate.) As Google says, its response largely erases the true history of racial and sexist inaccuracies. correct.

Additional reporting by Emilia David

