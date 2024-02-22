How AI enables students to create their best work





Over the past few years, we have seen significant innovation in K-12 educational technology. From expanding 1:1 device plans in schools to the public launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, educators are leveraging edtech to deliver personalized and engaging instruction to students. I am. However, several obstacles prevent schools from implementing such strategies.

This is according to a report released this month by the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), which outlines the barriers, facilitators, and technological enablers that will impact K-12 innovation in 2024. Masu. The trends highlighted in this report were selected by a team from CoSN's K-12 Innovation Advancement Advisory Committee. More than 140 global educators and their IT experts are participating.

“The best part of the K-12 Innovation Annual Report is that it provides educational guidance with the 'answers' for today's K-12 innovation,” CoSN CEO Keith R. Krueger said in a news release. It's not something to tell anyone.” “Rather, it's a thoughtful framework for thinking about innovation that focuses on hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers. Edtech enthusiasts too often start with technology when making the case for innovation. CoSN reverses that trend and starts with the “why” (hurdle). ”

CoSN says three obstacles are preventing schools from taking the leap towards innovation in 2024.

Attracting and retaining educators and IT staff: This has become a critical issue for school districts, especially since COVID-19. Educators experience social and emotional burnout. Low salaries force people to consider changing jobs. Cybersecurity and safety online: Leveraging technology to conduct education and business in the classroom is now a “fundamental requirement” for K-12 school staff, including students. Schools must have systems in place to protect users and ensure safe use of this technology. Scaling innovation and educational system inertia: Schools are being challenged to innovate and scale effectively. What is working well and how can we scale it across the district?

Next, the organization outlines three accelerators that help schools innovate faster.

Changing attitudes toward demonstrating learning: The way educators assess, document, communicate, and assign value to student learning is evolving, including how they view student progress beyond high school. Building leaders' human competencies: Professional learning opportunities for teachers are designed to help administrators unlock the door for educators to learn new skills and innovative practices. It is necessary to respond to this evolution. Learner ownership: Leaders need to rethink the role of the “student” to align with the role of the “learner.” By fostering a strong learning environment, learners can transform from “order takers” to “innovators.”

Finally, the three most important technology enablers for school leaders to focus on are:

Generative AI: This technology has changed how students learn and what they need to learn. While schools are exploring its potential, they are also seeking guidance on implementing policies and processes for safe and effective use in their schools. Analytics and Adaptive Technology: Analytics refers to the concept of analyzing student data to inform instructional decisions. Adaptive technology is a tool that adapts to students based on their approach to technology and adjusts to their needs. Rich digital ecosystem: Connecting digital environments enables schools to enable student learning and support educational management.

