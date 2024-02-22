Google Introduces Gemini Business AI, Adds $20 to $6 Workspace Bill





Google

Google today moved forward with its plans to release Gemini for Workspace. The big news is pricing information. Workspace's pricing page has been updated and you can see that all plans now offer the “Gemini add-on.” Google's old AI for Business plan, “Duet AI for Google Workspace,” has been retired, but it never actually launched anyway.

Google has a blog post explaining the changes. Google Workspace's “starter” package starts at $6 per user per month, and what Google calls AI “add-ons” cost an additional $20 per user per month (all of these prices require an annual commitment). This is a significant increase compared to Workspace's regular bill, but AI processing is expensive. According to Google, the Business package provides “help with writing in Docs and Gmail, enhanced smart fill in Sheets, and image generation in Slides.” This also includes the Gemini Chat “1.0 Ultra” model. A complete feature list can be found here. This $20 plan comes with a usage limit of “1,000 times per month” for Gemini AI features.

Enlarge Ad / New Workspace pricing page with 'Gemini add-on' on all plans.

Google

Gemini for Google Workspace represents a complete rebranding of AI business products and some consistency across Google's AI brand, which is difficult to track and constantly changing. Duet AI was never actually released to the public. The product, announced in August, has so far only had a “trial” link that leads to a survey, and after filling it out, Google will likely contact some companies to allow them to pay for Duet AI. It will be. Gemini Business now has a checkout page, so if you're a Workspace Business customer, you can buy products now with just a few clicks.

Google's second plan is “Gemini Enterprise,'' which has no usage restrictions, but is also only available through a “Contact Us'' link, rather than the normal checkout process. Enterprise costs $30 per user per month and includes “additional features for AI-powered meetings, Gemini can translate subtitles in his 100+ language pairs and instantly takes meeting notes. You can also take it.”

