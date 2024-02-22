NeuroSense Boosts Phase IIb ALS Trial Data with Positive Update





Symptoms of ALS include loss of motor control in the hands and arms and impaired use of the arms and legs. Credit: David Herraez Calzada via Shutterstock.

NeuroSense reported additional topline data from its Phase IIb trial of PrimeC (celecoxib and ciprofloxacin) to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), including primary endpoint data.

In December 2023, the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced that the Phase IIb PARADIGM trial (NCT05357950) met its primary and secondary endpoints, but no data on the primary endpoint were reported.

PrimeC showed a 37.4% reduction compared to placebo as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), a validated tool for assessing ALS severity and monitoring patient functional performance. demonstrated a statistically significant delay in disease progression. . This served as the study's primary endpoint.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control and eventually paralysis. PrimeC activates DICER and inhibits COX-2, two enzymes associated with ALS through its involvement in neuroinflammation and miRNA dysregulation, which are common features of this disease.

Further analysis of PARADIGM is underway, with neurofilament results expected in Q1 2024 and TDP-43 and prostaglandin J2 biomarker data in H1 2024.

The lack of treatment options and available treatments for ALS creates an unmet medical need. However, there are few successful examples. Yesterday, Sanofi and Denali reported that the Phase II HIMALAYA trial investigating their ALS treatment SAR443820/DNL788 failed to meet its primary endpoint. Sanofi acquired the ALS drug as part of a $1 billion deal to license multiple drug candidates from Denali.

Still, Immunity Pharma earlier this month reported positive topline results from a Phase IIa trial evaluating the anti-apoptotic stress sin-1 peptide IPL244 to treat ALS, prompting the company to advance the candidate to Phase III. I was given permission to proceed.

GlobalDatas Pharma Intelligence Center reports that across eight major pharmaceutical markets (UK, US, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada), there are a total of 74,614 people living with ALS among men and women over the age of 40. did. This is expected to increase to 80,483 cases by 2029 at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.79%.

GlobalData is the parent company of Clinical Trials Arena.

In a statement accompanying the data, Ferenc Trasik, Neurosense's chief medical officer, said: PrimeC has already shown positive clinical outcome measures in a relatively small Phase IIb clinical trial. consistent with positive effects on quality of life and survival, truly demonstrating the potential for meaningful benefits.

