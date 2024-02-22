First Pixel Fold 2 renders confirm that Google is refreshing the design





Summary Google's Pixel Fold 2 has a new look compared to its predecessor, with a redesigned camera bump and a taller profile. It features a larger cover display, and if these leaked dimensions are correct, it will be the thinnest foldable sold in North America The hinge design and inner screen are similar to the OnePlus Open, but Tensor G4 Due to the transition, we may have to wait until the fall to see it.

Earlier this month, we got our first look at the design of Google's upcoming Pixel Fold 2, and to say it was shocking would be an understatement. The leaked early test model looks more in line with the OnePlus Open than the Pixel-branded one overall, with a new camera bump and aspect ratio revisions, and looks completely alien when compared to last year's foldable model. Ta. We're now getting some follow-up renders that further enhance this new look, as well as updated size and shape details.

As shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, these renders come straight out of Google's EVT leak, and perhaps allow you to revert parts that were previously applied to this design. However, it's hard to blame anyone for being suspicious about this look. It's hard to see the style of this house, especially with the new square camera protrusion. Introducing a new aspect ratio for the front screen (and therefore the inner display too) gives you a new way to look at your Pixel.

According to this leak, a cover display of approximately 6.4 inches is being considered. That's a significant increase from the original Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch display, and even larger than the OnePlus Open's 6.31-inch display on the front. The folded size of the device is said to be 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm, which is a significant change from the 2023 model. They are significantly taller than the original, 15.5 mm and 1.56 mm thinner, respectively, and approximately 1.5 mm smaller in width.

It's the thinnest foldable available in North America, more than a millimeter ahead of the Open, and its dimensions are much closer to last year's OnePlus foldable. The device measures 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7 mm, so let's compare for yourself. Unfortunately, we don't know how much this new unit weighs, which was one of the weaknesses of Google's hardware last year.

But this is foldable, right? Enough about the outer screen. What about what's on the inside? This time we're looking at his 7.9-inch display, up from his 7.6-inch in last year's model, and the possibility of a more square aspect ratio to accommodate these new dimensions. there is. Unfolded size is 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm. The bezels look noticeably smaller than last year's units, and it utilizes an in-display camera rather than building one around the screen for an uninterrupted experience.

As noted in a previous leak, the new hinge is more in line with the one OnePlus used for the Open, and features minimized side bezels that can make the front case part feel flimsy and fragile. I am. However, if Google uses similar technology to reduce the weight of the hinge, we could end up with a phone that's significantly lighter than last year's offering. only time will tell.

It looks like it will be a while before I actually get my hands on the unit. Recent rumors suggest that Google is moving the Pixel Fold 2 to work with Tensor G4, suggesting it will launch in the fall, possibly in conjunction with the Pixel 9 series. It remains to be seen whether it will look out of place alongside the unified design of the upcoming non-foldable. But one thing's for sure: the Moleskine feel of last year's Pixel Fold has been put out to pasture, for better or worse.

