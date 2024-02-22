Google releases two open AI models that run on laptops





Last year, Google announced plans to integrate its AI division into Google DeepMind and accelerate product development to catch up with the likes of Microsoft and OpenAI. A series of releases in recent weeks have lived up to that promise.

Two weeks ago, Google announced the release of Gemini Ultra, its most powerful AI yet, and reorganized its AI products, including the Bard chatbot, under the Gemini brand. A week later they announced his Gemini Pro 1.5. This is an updated Pro model that roughly matches the performance of the Gemini Ultra, and also includes a huge amount of context windows that allow you to request text, images, and audio.

Today, the company announced two new models. These models, which go by the name Gemma, are much smaller than Gemini Ultra, with 2 billion and 7 billion parameters, respectively. Google says its model is strictly text-based, as opposed to multimodal models trained on a variety of data such as text, images, and audio, and outperforms similarly sized models, making it ideal for laptops, desktops, etc. , or said it can be run in the cloud. Google removed datasets of sensitive data, such as personal information, before training. We also fine-tuned and stress-tested the trained model before release to minimize undesirable behavior.

Google says these models are built and trained on the same technology used in Gemini, but in contrast, they're released under an open license.

That doesn't mean they're open source. Rather, the company makes model weights available for developers to customize and fine-tune model weights. We also release developer tools to keep your applications secure and compatible with major AI frameworks and platforms. Google says these models are available for responsible commercial use and distribution to organizations of all sizes, as defined in its Terms of Service.

If Gemini targets OpenAI and Microsoft, Gemma may have meta in mind. Meta champions a more open model for AI releases, especially her Llama 2 large-scale language model. Although sometimes confused with open source models, Meta does not publicly release the datasets or code used to train Llama 2. Other more open models, such as his recent OLMo model at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2), include training data and code. Google's Gemma release is more similar to Llama 2 than OLMo.

[Open models have] “This technology is now very pervasive in the industry,” Google's Janine Banks said at a press conference. And that often refers to open weight models, where developers and researchers have broad access to customize and fine-tune the model, but at the same time there are terms of use such as redistribution, and Ownership of variants is based on different bases. Model-specific specific terms of use. So there are some differences between what we traditionally call open source, and we decided it made the most sense to call the Gemma model an open model.

Still, Llama 2 has had an impact on the developer community, with open models such as French startup Mistral improving performance towards cutting-edge closed models such as OpenAI's GPT-4 . An open model can make more sense in an enterprise context where developers can better customize it. It's also invaluable for AI researchers working on a tight budget. Google would like to support such research with Google Cloud credits. Researchers can apply for up to $500,000 in credits for larger projects.

How open AI should be remains a matter of debate in the industry.

Proponents of a more open ecosystem believe the benefits outweigh the risks. They say open communities can not only enable innovation at scale, but also better understand, uncover, and solve problems as they arise. OpenAI and others advocate a more closed approach, arguing that the more powerful the model, the greater the risk of it actually being made public. A middle path would allow for an open AI ecosystem, but potentially more tightly regulated.

What is clear is that both closed and open AI are moving at a fast pace. As the year progresses, expect more innovation from large companies and open communities.

Image credit: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://singularityhub.com/2024/02/21/googles-latest-ai-models-are-open-to-anyone-and-can-run-on-a-laptop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos