Google enables open AI with Gemma, a family of free openweight chatbots





On Wednesday, Google announced a new family of AI language models called Gemma. This is a free, open weight model built on similar technology to the more powerful but closed Gemini model. Unlike Gemini, the Gemma model can be run locally on a desktop or laptop computer. This is Google's first significant open large-scale language model (LLM) release since OpenAI's ChatGPT started the AI ​​chatbot craze in 2022.

The Gemma model is available in two sizes: Gemma 2B (2 billion parameters) and Gemma 7B (7 billion parameters), each with pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants. In AI, parameters are values ​​in a neural network that determine the behavior of an AI model, and weights are a subset of these parameters stored in a file.

Developed by Google DeepMind and the rest of the Google AI team, Gemma leverages techniques learned during the development of Gemini. Gemini is the family name for Google's most capable (public) commercial LLMs, including those that power the Gemini AI assistant. According to Google, the name comes from the Latin word gemma, meaning “precious stone.”

Gemma is Google's first major open LLM since the launch of ChatGPT (although it has released smaller research models such as FLAN-T5 in the past), but it is Google's first contribution to open AI research. It's not the first time. The company cites the development of the Transformer architecture and the release of TensorFlow, BERT, T5, and JAX as key contributions, and it's safe to say that these were important to the field.

Enlarge Ad / Gemma performance graph provided by Google. Google says Gemma outperforms Meta's Llama 2 on several benchmarks.

Due to low functionality and high production rates, small open-weight LLMs have been more of a technology demonstration until recently, but some large LLMs are beginning to match GPT-3.5 performance levels. Still, experts believe that open-source AI models are an essential step in ensuring transparency and privacy in chatbots. However, Google Gemma is not “open source.” This term usually refers to a specific type of software license that has few restrictions.

In fact, it feels like Gemma has been making a notable play since last February, comparable to Meta, who has made a lot of noise with the release of their free weight models (like LLaMA and Llama 2). This technology is available only through the ChatGPT application and cloud API, in contrast to AI models like OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, which cannot be run locally. Reuters' report on Gemma focuses on the meta angle, speculating that Google wants to attract more developers to his Vertex AI cloud platform.

We haven't used Gemma yet. However, Google claims that the 7B model outperforms Meta's Llama 2 7B and 13B models on several benchmarks for math, Python code generation, general knowledge, and common sense reasoning tasks. It is currently available through machine learning community platforms Kaggle and Hugging Face.

In other news, Google has combined the Gemma release with its “Responsible Generation AI Toolkit.” Google hopes this will provide guidance and tools to develop what it calls “safe and responsible” AI applications.

