Google Pixel Fold 2 has been leaked.everything new is here





If the latest leaks are to be believed, Google's next foldable smartphone is going to be a big deal, and not just for the right reasons. SmartPrix (via OnLeaks) shared a rendered image purportedly depicting the Google Pixel Fold 2, which appears to be a mix of regressive design and forward-looking development.

The biggest change compared to the first-generation Google Pixel Fold is a camera bump that does away with the stretched-bar look of current-generation Pixel smartphones. Instead, its pill-shaped black outline gives it his two-row rectangular design, which houses three camera lenses and a host of other sensors.

It's a big departure from the mainstream Pixel camera bar, bringing back a look last seen on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 series of smartphones. Appearances aside, horizontal placement means the phone keeps wobbling when placed on a flat surface. To be honest, I'm not a fan of this approach.

OnLeaks/SmartPrix

Another notable change is the sides. The Pixel Fold's curved edges will be flattened, and Google Pixel 9 series phones will also see this look, according to leaked renders.

But if you ignore the ugly camera hump and look closely, the Pixel Fold 2 looks identical to the OnePlus Open with leather-like black trim. The side rails, curved bezels, and front-facing camera placement are all identical.

Even the ridges seem to be carried straight from the OnePlus Open, right down to the polished metal aesthetic. This isn't a bad thing, since the OnePlus Open is one of the best-made phones I've ever used, and the form factor is very manageable.

The most progressive change occurs when you open your phone. Gone are the thick bezels, and what we see in the Pixel Fold 2 renders are uniformly thin bezels on all sides. This is a trend we first noticed with the foldable smartphones offered by Oppo.

OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The front display reportedly measures 6.4 inches, while the inner foldable panel uses a 7.9-inch flexible OLED screen. By cutting down on the bezels, Google seems to have naturally been able to add valuable screen real estate.

As far as the internals are concerned, rumors suggest it will feature 4th generation Tensor silicon and up to 16GB of RAM. Those are two big upgrades, but it's the on-hand profile that could surprise buyers in a fun way. The Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly be just 10.54 mm thick, which, if true, will make it one of the thinnest foldable phones.

Overall, the Pixel Fold 2 has received a major overhaul in every aspect. If Google had shown the same love for the camera's hump aesthetic, I would have already started saving up for this camera.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-fold-2-design-renders-leak-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos