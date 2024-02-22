Google teaches anti-woke kids that Gemini black Vikings were off the mark





Google's AI chatbot Gemini has its own set of problems. He struggles to create pictures of white people, often replacing Vikings, Founding Fathers, and Canadian hockey players with people of color. This sparked outrage from the anti-woke community, which alleges racism against white people. Today, Google admitted that Geminis was wrong.

Did Elon Musk regret buying Twitter? | Walter Isaacson interview

Google Communications said in a statement that it is working immediately to improve this type of depiction. Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

Users noted that if Gemini is specifically asked to create an image of a white person, they will sometimes deny the request. But when the request came for images of black people, Gemini had no problem. This resulted in outrage from anti-woke communities on social media platforms such as X, and calls for immediate action.

Screenshot of an anti-wake account calling the Google Geminis image generator in a tweet. Screenshot: X

Google's admission of this error is surprising, to say the least, given that AI image generators have done a terrible job of depicting people of color. A Washington Post investigation found that Stable Diffusion, an AI image generation software, almost always identified food stamp recipients as black, even though 63% of food stamp recipients are white. . According to NPR, Midjourney repeatedly failed to create Black African doctors to treat white children, drawing criticism from researchers.

Where did this anger go when the AI ​​image generator disrespected black people? Gizmodo found no examples of Gemini depicting harmful stereotypes of white people, but the AI ​​image generator sometimes refused to create them. While the failure to generate images of specific races is certainly a problem, it doesn't stop the AI ​​community from attacking black people outright.

OpenAI acknowledges that the AI ​​image generator inherits various biases from its training data, and even the Dall-Es training data that its output can sometimes reinforce societal stereotypes. While OpenAI and Google are trying to combat these biases, Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is trying to embrace them.

Mr. Musk's anti-woke chatbot Grok doesn't filter for political correctness. He claims that this is a realistic and honest AI chatbot. While that may be true, AI tools can amplify bias in ways we don't yet fully understand. Google's failure to generate white people is likely a result of these safety filters.

The technology industry has historically been a very white industry. There is no good, up-to-date data on diversity in the tech industry, but in 2014, 83% of executives in the tech industry were white. A University of Massachusetts study found that while diversity in the tech industry is improving, it is likely lagging behind other industries. For these reasons, it is understandable why modern technology shares white bias.

One case where this is very consequential is in the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by police. While FRT repeatedly failed to distinguish between black faces, it showed much higher accuracy with white faces. This is not hypothetical, nor is it just about hurt feelings. As a result of this technology, a black man in Baltimore, a black mother in Detroit, and several other innocent people of color were unjustly arrested and imprisoned.

Technology is always a reflection of the people who built it, and these issues continue today. This week, Wired reported that the free speech social media network Gab's AI chatbot was instructed to deny the Holocaust. The tool was reportedly designed by a far-right platform, and the AI ​​chatbot appears to be in line with that.

There is an even bigger problem with AI. These tools reflect and amplify our human biases. AI tools are trained on an internet that is riddled with racism, sexism, and bigotry. These tools can essentially make the same mistakes that our society makes, and we need to pay more attention to these issues.

Google appears to be increasing the proportion of people of color in Gemini images. This deserves a fix, but it shouldn't overshadow the larger issues facing the technology industry today. The people building AI models are primarily white people, and they are never the primary victims of deep-rooted technological bias.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-anti-woke-babies-gemini-black-vikings-1851275422 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos