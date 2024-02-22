Google DeepMind returns to open source AI race with new model Gemma





Today, Google DeepMind announced Gemma, a new 2B and 7B open source model built from the same research and technology used to create the company's recently announced Gemini model.

Google DeepMind said in a blog post that the Gemma model will be pre-trained and released with a variant with adjusted instructions. Model weights will be released with the new Responsible Generative AI toolkit, along with a permissive commercial license.

Google also provides a toolchain for inference and supervised fine-tuning (SFT) across all major frameworks, including JAX, PyTorch, and TensorFlow, through native Keras 3.0. There are Colab and Kaggle notebooks available out of the box, and Gemma integrates with Hugging Face, MaxText, and NVIDIA NeMo. Pre-trained, instruction-tuned Gemma models can run on laptops, workstations, or Google Cloud deployed on Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine.

Nvidia also announced today that it has teamed up with Google to launch optimizations across all NVIDIA AI platforms, including local RTX AI PCs, to accelerate Gemma performance.

VB event

AI Impact Tour New York

In partnership with Microsoft, we'll be in New York on February 29 to discuss how to balance the risks and benefits of AI applications. Request an invitation to an exclusive event below.

Request an invitation Google now offers both an API and an open model for workflows

Jeanine Banks, vice president and general manager of Developer He said it feels like a continuation of Google's history. It continued on to other models and AI systems such as PaLM2 and AlphaFold all the way to Gemini.

She also said that through feedback during the development of the Gemini model, Google DeepMind gained important insights. That means that in some cases, developers will use both open models and APIs complementary within their workflows, depending on the stage of the workflow. That they are there.

As developers experiment and create early prototypes, she explains, it may be easier to start with an API, test prompts, and then use an open model to customize and fine-tune. did. She thought it would be perfect if Google could be the only provider to offer both an API and an open model, offering the broadest set of features that the community could work with.

Google DeepMind releases complete set of benchmarks

Tris Warkentin, director of product management at Google DeepMind, told VentureBeat in a press conference that the company plans to release a complete set of benchmarks to evaluate Gemma against other models, and anyone can join the OpenLLM leaderboard. He said he would be able to confirm it soon.

Because we partner with both Nvidia and Hugging Face, almost every benchmark in the public realm is run against these models, he said. It's a completely transparent, open-to-the-community approach, and it's actually something I'm very proud of because I think we've done a very good job when you look at the numbers.

Gemma is intentionally called a liability.

Warkentin also emphasized the safety of Gemmas. All of this, along with pre-training and evaluation, has been extensively evaluated to be the safest model to market of this size, he said.

Google DeepMind says in a blog post that Gemma is designed with AI principles at the forefront. As part of making Gemma's pre-trained models secure and reliable, we used automated techniques to exclude certain personal information and other sensitive data from the training set. Additionally, we used extensive fine-tuning from human feedback (RLHF) and reinforcement learning to align the instruction-tuned model to responsible behavior. To understand and mitigate the risk profile of the Gemma model, we conducted a robust assessment that included manual red teaming, automated adversarial testing, and evaluating the model's capabilities against risky activities. A summary of these ratings is provided on the model card. *

In addition to safety, Warkentin emphasized the role of open ecosystems in fostering responsible AI.

He said he believes it is critical to have diverse perspectives from developers and researchers around the world to get the right feedback and build better safety systems. So part of the work with open models is to make sure they're integrated. [those perspectives] And that feedback, that communication with the community, is an important part of how we think about the value of this project.

VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square where technical decision makers can gain knowledge and transact on innovative enterprise technologies. Please see the briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/ai/google-deepmind-debuts-gemma-open-models-offers-developer-alternative-to-gemini-api/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos