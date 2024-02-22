Explore Google@Middlebury in MIDDVantage Episode 11: Feature Overview





In today's MIDDVantage: Exploring Careers in Innovation: Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises episode, “Google@Middlebury: Life of a Function,” viewers learn about the product development life cycle and the different roles within Google. Learn about collaboration. Featuring five of her fellow Middlebury College alumni known as Googlebury, this episode provides a glimpse into the complexities of delivering innovation at Google.

Introducing Googlebury:

Sam Temes 07, Managing Director, Global Product and Sales Strategy John Sterling 96, Google Wallet Software Engineer William Starkoff 15, Strategy & Insights Lead Jamie Crepps 10, Google Cloud Culture Transformation Leader Dom Jimenez 18, Associate Contracts Manager

Jamie Kreps 10: Leading cultural change at Google

As Head of Cross-Cloud Talent Programs and Culture, Jamie is responsible for shaping Google's culture, behaviors, and mindset to keep pace with our rapidly growing cloud business. With a background in economics and a passion for developing people, Jamie's journey from manager to leading her team on YouTube product strategy reflects her dedication to innovation and leadership. Masu.

Dominic Dom Jimenez 18: Navigating the Legal Situation

As an Associate Contracts Manager, Dom reviews and negotiates commercial inbound contracts for Brand Marketing, Events, Creative Labs, Government Relations and Public Policy teams. Dom has legal responsibility for Google's Career Certificate program, an initiative of Grow with Google that provides training, tools, and other resources to job seekers, students, teachers, and local business owners across the country. I am a person.

William Starkov 15: Driving Strategies and Insights

In the Strategy and Insights role, William brings strategic vision and analytical skills to his work at Google.

John Stirling 96: Engineering Innovation

John's extensive experience in software engineering across both established and start-up companies adds a wealth of expertise to the discussion. Software Engineering for Google Wallet His current role leading his team highlights his commitment to innovation.

Sam Temes 07: Aligning global strategy

As Managing Director of Global Product and Sales Strategy, Sam leads a global team that drives strategy and commercialization efforts for Google's advertising customers, highlighting its strategic leadership in the technology industry.

About MIDDVantage:

Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises is a collaborative series developed by the Career and Internship Center and Middlebury, Washington, DC, with content provided by members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students. This series is made possible through the passionate efforts of Marco Casas 07, who conceived the series and recruited several other alumni to contribute their time and experience to the content of each episode throughout the series.

Don't miss your chance to hear about the inner workings of Google's innovation engine in episode 11 of MIDDVantage!

Watch the video on CCI's YouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middlebury.edu/careers-internships/news/middvantage-episode-11-explores-googlemiddlebury-life-feature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos