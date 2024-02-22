Lasfertide is effective in controlling polycythemia in polycythemia vera





Marina Klemyanskaya, MD, PhD

Credit: Mount Sinai

Lasfertide therapy, a hepcidin mimetic, may be an effective treatment option for achieving and maintaining hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera, according to new results from the phase 2 REVIVE trial. 1

The REVIVE study is a three-part international study being conducted at 16 centers in the United States and India. This trial initially explored the addition of lasfertide to his ongoing phlebotomy therapy during his 28-week phase (part 1). After this was completed, the second part of the trial involved a 12-week withdrawal period in which participants were randomized to either lusfertide or a placebo.

Results from the first two parts of REVIVE demonstrate that lasfertide effectively manages polycythemia, maintains hematocrit below 45%, and reduces or eliminates the need for phlebotomy in patients with polycythemia vera. I have proven it.

Lusfertide appears to be a step forward in the treatment of polycythemia vera, with a new mechanism of action that could be an additional therapeutic tool to control the disease, says Marina of the Department of Medicine. wrote the research team led by Klemyanskaya, MD. Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Tisch Cancer Institute, Icharn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Polycythemia vera is a myeloproliferative tumor characterized by polycythemia and fluctuating increases in white blood cell and platelet counts2. People with polycythemia vera have a higher incidence of thromboembolic events than people without the rare blood disorder. The therapeutic approach to reduce the risk of thromboembolic events is to maintain hematocrit levels below 45%, and current treatments range from phlebotomy to the addition of cytoreductive drugs.

However, real-world evidence shows that currently used treatments are ineffective in maintaining hematocrit levels below 45% in many patients with polycythemia vera, leaving them at high risk of complications. Masu. 3 Lasfertide, an injectable peptide hepcidin mimetic, uses iron for red blood cell production. The phase 2 REVIVE study aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lusfertide in patients who met her 2016 World Health Organization (WHO) diagnostic criteria for phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera. did.

From October 2019 to March 2022, 70 patients were enrolled in Part 1 of REVIVE. Part 1 of the trial found that the use of phlebotomy was reduced or completely discontinued in all patients after initiation of lasfertide treatment. According to estimates, the mean phlebotomy rate was 8.7 ± 2.9 in the 28 weeks before the first dose of lasfertide and 0.6 ± 1.0 in the first part of the study (estimated difference, 8.1 phlebotomy per year). Mean maximum hematocrit was lower during part 1 of the study (44.5 ± 2.2%) than during the 28 weeks before the first dose of lasfertide (50.0 ± 5.8%).

Additionally, the primary endpoint analysis for Part 2 (Weeks 29 to 41) of REVIVE included 59 patients, including 30 in the lasfertide group and 29 in the placebo group. In part 2 of the study, responses occurred in 60% of patients receiving lasfertide compared with 17% of patients in the placebo group (P = 0.002).

In this analysis, the modified Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Symptom Assessment Form (MPN-SAF) patient diary (score range, 0 [absent] up to 10 [worst]).

At baseline, the mean total symptom score for MPN-SAF was low (15.6-15.3). From baseline to the end of Part 1, lusfertide was associated with reductions in disease-related symptom scores in patients with moderate or severe symptoms. Comparisons of study groups in part 2 were not possible because most patients in the cohort did not respond early to placebo.

Although maintenance of hematocrit below 45% is associated with a reduced risk of thrombotic events, Kremyanskaya et al. called for further research.

Lusfertide is a potentially effective treatment option for achieving and maintaining hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera, reducing the use of phlebotomy and the occurrence of debilitating disease-related symptoms, the researchers wrote. There is.

References

Lasfertide, a hepcidin mimetic for the control of polycythemia in polycythemia vera. New England Medical Journal, 2024. 390:723-735. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2308809 Tefferi A, Vannucchi AM, Barbui T. Polycythemia vera: historical oversights, diagnostic details, and therapeutic perspectives. Leukemia 2021;35:3339-51CarobbioA, VannucchiAM, DeStefano V, et al. Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio is a new predictor of venous thrombosis in polycythemia vera. Blood Cancer J 2022; 12:28.

