Defense Innovation Unit Programming at SXSW 2024 Conference (March 8-11)
AUSTIN, Texas The SXSW 2024 conference in Austin, Texas (starting March 8 10th), including key events, talks, technology projects and more, and opportunities to interact with leaders from the Defense Innovation Unit, National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC), and Defense Innovation On-Ramp Hub.
The week will also see the launch of a new collaborative innovation space at Capital Factory. Collaborative workspaces enable innovation-focused companies to work together to coordinate support for the DIU mission and rapidly deliver capabilities to maximize strategic impact.
DIU Director Doug Beck said the company's presence in major technology ecosystems like Austin helps identify the best technology and talent for national security.
The conference will bring together a wide range of senior leaders, technologists, startups, and private capital to discuss national defense priorities and trending technologies that help solve national and global security challenges. The event is designed to help foster and advance the defense innovation ecosystem with allies and partners by creating a rare opportunity to come together in the same place, at the same time, and for a common purpose.
Friday, March 8th
Panel: Defense Innovation Community: Connecting the Ecosystem
Description: Innovation leaders gain insight into how the defense ecosystem is poised to collaborate with commercial and academic innovators to deliver new technologies and solutions to address problem sets critical to national security. Share.
Panelists:
AFWERX Director Karen Ross
Lt. Col. Jennifer Warren, AFWRX Deputy Military Director
Cassie Muffley, NSIN Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub Acting Program Director
Details: Friday, March 8th, 15:30 – 16:30, Capital Factory, 8th floor in Captain America. Please stay tuned for more details!
Event: SXSW Startup Crawl at Capital Factory
Details: Friday, March 8, 17:00 – 21:00, 701 Brazos Street
Stop by our table and say hello to DIU, NSIN, NSIC, and Defense OnRamp hubs.
Details: https://house.capitalfactory.com/page/3141246/startup-crawl
Saturday, March 9th
Demo and discussion on transforming pilot training
Details: Saturday, March 9th, 12:00 – 12:30, Capital Factory. Please stay tuned for more details!
Ribbon Cutting Event: Launch of Capital Factory's New Collaborative Innovation Space
Description: Launch of Collaborative Innovation Space featuring remarks from DIU Director Doug Beck. Joshua Baer, founder of Capital Factory. Col. Elliott J. Lee, director of AFWERX and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force;
Details: March 9th (Sat) 13:00-14:00 Capital Factory 8th floor
DODx “Open Door” Office Hours
Description: The Defense Innovation Collective, hosted by AFWERX-DIU, is available to welcome SXSW innovators who have earned the Capital Factory House badge. SXSW attendees do not need a reservation and have access during posted hours (up to venue capacity).
Details: March 9th (Sat) 14:00-16:00 Capital Factory 8th floor
Sunday, March 10th
Panel: Secret Squirrel: The Future of Defense and Intelligence
Moderator: Emily de la Bruyère
Panelists:
Doug Beck, Defense Innovation Unit Director
John Baylor, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Description: Defense Leader Doug Beck, Director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and Dr. John Byler, Director of Science and Technology in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about the transformative role of technology in defense and intelligence. Let's discuss. They explore the evolving landscape of national defense and intelligence in an era of rapid technological advancement. This session will take a deep dive into new initiatives, along with insights into how DIU and his ODNI are collaborating with technology innovators and startups to adopt innovative technologies.
Details: March 10th (Sunday) 10:00-10:30 Capital Factory Voltron 1st floor
Panel Discussion: The Greatest Innovators in World History
Moderator: Adam Fisher, author of Valley of Genius and former editor of WIRED
Panelists:
Doug Beck, Defense Innovation Unit Director
Dr. Stephanie Tompkins, DARPA Director
Joe Felter, Founding Member and Director, Gordian Knot Center, Stanford
Description: Defense innovation not only brings tremendous benefits to countries and societies, but also enables researchers and entrepreneurs to build some of the world's largest and most important companies. This session will raise awareness of these results, increase understanding of those opportunities, and inspire key audiences to become part of this winning team.
Details: Sunday, March 10, 11:30-12:30, Hilton Innovation Panel, Hilton Salon K (SXSW Stage) – Technology Industry Sponsored Session
Panel: The Future of Defense Innovation Discovery, Contracting, and Funding
Moderator: Adam Rentschler, Valid Eval CEO
Panelists:
Cheryl Ingstad, Deputy Director, Digital Platforms and Developer Ecosystem, DIU
Andy Yaklis, Director of Investor and Industry Outreach, Strategic Capital
Bonnie Evangelista, DCDAO Acting Representative for Acquisitions
Description: The Department of Defense is committed to increasing the rate of innovation and production by attracting the best and brightest companies from the private sector. By collaborating with the private sector and technology community, the U.S. military can gain an advantage in an era of great power competition. The Department of Defense has built a program to better find, contract, and fund nontraditional technology companies. This panel brings together leaders from the most innovative programs to share best practices with government acquisition and innovation experts. This panel will show government leaders: (1) How DIU finds and works with dual-use enterprises and what lessons can be applied to other government programs. (2) Understand how CDAO applied a new approach to her OTA, reducing source selection to less than a month. (3) how the Office of Strategic Capital will channel funds to winners and how other programs can benefit;
Details: March 10th (Sunday) 12:00 at Capital Factory
