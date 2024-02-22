Defense Innovation Unit Programming at SXSW 2024 Conference (March 8-11)





AUSTIN, Texas The SXSW 2024 conference in Austin, Texas (starting March 8 10th), including key events, talks, technology projects and more, and opportunities to interact with leaders from the Defense Innovation Unit, National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC), and Defense Innovation On-Ramp Hub.

The week will also see the launch of a new collaborative innovation space at Capital Factory. Collaborative workspaces enable innovation-focused companies to work together to coordinate support for the DIU mission and rapidly deliver capabilities to maximize strategic impact.

DIU Director Doug Beck said the company's presence in major technology ecosystems like Austin helps identify the best technology and talent for national security.

The conference will bring together a wide range of senior leaders, technologists, startups, and private capital to discuss national defense priorities and trending technologies that help solve national and global security challenges. The event is designed to help foster and advance the defense innovation ecosystem with allies and partners by creating a rare opportunity to come together in the same place, at the same time, and for a common purpose.

Friday, March 8th

Panel: Defense Innovation Community: Connecting the Ecosystem

Description: Innovation leaders gain insight into how the defense ecosystem is poised to collaborate with commercial and academic innovators to deliver new technologies and solutions to address problem sets critical to national security. Share.

Panelists:

AFWERX Director Karen Ross

Lt. Col. Jennifer Warren, AFWRX Deputy Military Director

Cassie Muffley, NSIN Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub Acting Program Director

Details: Friday, March 8th, 15:30 – 16:30, Capital Factory, 8th floor in Captain America. Please stay tuned for more details!

Event: SXSW Startup Crawl at Capital Factory

Details: Friday, March 8, 17:00 – 21:00, 701 Brazos Street

Stop by our table and say hello to DIU, NSIN, NSIC, and Defense OnRamp hubs.

Details: https://house.capitalfactory.com/page/3141246/startup-crawl

Saturday, March 9th

Demo and discussion on transforming pilot training

Details: Saturday, March 9th, 12:00 – 12:30, Capital Factory. Please stay tuned for more details!

Ribbon Cutting Event: Launch of Capital Factory's New Collaborative Innovation Space

Description: Launch of Collaborative Innovation Space featuring remarks from DIU Director Doug Beck. Joshua Baer, ​​founder of Capital Factory. Col. Elliott J. Lee, director of AFWERX and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force;

Details: March 9th (Sat) 13:00-14:00 Capital Factory 8th floor

DODx “Open Door” Office Hours

Description: The Defense Innovation Collective, hosted by AFWERX-DIU, is available to welcome SXSW innovators who have earned the Capital Factory House badge. SXSW attendees do not need a reservation and have access during posted hours (up to venue capacity).

Details: March 9th (Sat) 14:00-16:00 Capital Factory 8th floor

Sunday, March 10th

Panel: Secret Squirrel: The Future of Defense and Intelligence

Moderator: Emily de la Bruyère

Panelists:

Doug Beck, Defense Innovation Unit Director

John Baylor, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Description: Defense Leader Doug Beck, Director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and Dr. John Byler, Director of Science and Technology in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about the transformative role of technology in defense and intelligence. Let's discuss. They explore the evolving landscape of national defense and intelligence in an era of rapid technological advancement. This session will take a deep dive into new initiatives, along with insights into how DIU and his ODNI are collaborating with technology innovators and startups to adopt innovative technologies.

Details: March 10th (Sunday) 10:00-10:30 Capital Factory Voltron 1st floor

Panel Discussion: The Greatest Innovators in World History

Moderator: Adam Fisher, author of Valley of Genius and former editor of WIRED

Panelists:

Doug Beck, Defense Innovation Unit Director

Dr. Stephanie Tompkins, DARPA Director

Joe Felter, Founding Member and Director, Gordian Knot Center, Stanford

Description: Defense innovation not only brings tremendous benefits to countries and societies, but also enables researchers and entrepreneurs to build some of the world's largest and most important companies. This session will raise awareness of these results, increase understanding of those opportunities, and inspire key audiences to become part of this winning team.

Details: Sunday, March 10, 11:30-12:30, Hilton Innovation Panel, Hilton Salon K (SXSW Stage) – Technology Industry Sponsored Session

Panel: The Future of Defense Innovation Discovery, Contracting, and Funding

Moderator: Adam Rentschler, Valid Eval CEO

Panelists:

Cheryl Ingstad, Deputy Director, Digital Platforms and Developer Ecosystem, DIU

Andy Yaklis, Director of Investor and Industry Outreach, Strategic Capital

Bonnie Evangelista, DCDAO Acting Representative for Acquisitions

Description: The Department of Defense is committed to increasing the rate of innovation and production by attracting the best and brightest companies from the private sector. By collaborating with the private sector and technology community, the U.S. military can gain an advantage in an era of great power competition. The Department of Defense has built a program to better find, contract, and fund nontraditional technology companies. This panel brings together leaders from the most innovative programs to share best practices with government acquisition and innovation experts. This panel will show government leaders: (1) How DIU finds and works with dual-use enterprises and what lessons can be applied to other government programs. (2) Understand how CDAO applied a new approach to her OTA, reducing source selection to less than a month. (3) how the Office of Strategic Capital will channel funds to winners and how other programs can benefit;

Details: March 10th (Sunday) 12:00 at Capital Factory

