Google announces to correct historical inaccuracies in Gemini AI





Do images generated by AI need to be historically accurate, right down to the racial identity of the characters created? Some users of Google's generative AI tool Gemini think so, and and complained on social media platforms such as Reddit.

Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of product who is overseeing Gemini's development, wrote Wednesday that the Gemini team is working on fine-tuning the AI ​​model to produce historically more accurate results.

“We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation and are working to immediately correct this,” Krawczyk said. Ta.

In the same post, the product director emphasized that Gemini is “designed to reflect our global user base and we take representation and bias seriously,” adding that the results are racially inclusive. suggested that it may have been generated as part of an AI effort to

Some Gemini users believe that Gemini represents a Native American man and an Indian woman as a German couple in the 1820s, an African American Founding Father, an Asian and Native American soldier as a member of the German Army in 1929, and They posted screenshots of what they claimed to be representations of different ethnicities. “Medieval King of England” among other examples.

This Tweet is currently unavailable.

“The historical context is more nuanced, and we're making further adjustments to accommodate that,” Krawczyk said, adding that non-historical requests will continue to produce “universal” results.

However, if Gemini is altered to enforce stricter historical realism, it can no longer be used to create a re-imagining of history.

Broader generative AI tools are designed to use specific data sets to create content within specific parameters. That data may be flawed or simply wrong. AI models are also known to “hallucinate” and can fabricate false information just to respond to users. Illusions and inaccuracies are legitimate concerns when AI is used for more than just a creative tool, such as in education or work.

Since the launch of generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, artists, journalists, and academic researchers have been able to identify racist, sexist, or otherwise discriminatory images inherent in the images that AI models create. I realized that there is a possibility of displaying bias. Google explicitly acknowledges this issue in its AI principles, and says the company is committed to ensuring that its AI tools do not reproduce “unfair bias.”

Gemini isn't the only AI tool to have unexpected consequences for users this week. ChatGPT went a bit off track on Wednesday, reportedly providing gibberish responses to some users' queries. OpenAI has since said it has “repaired” the issue.

