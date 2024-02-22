Bengaluru hospital faces backlash over 'rude' replies to patient's Google reviews





The hospital's response to negative reviews shocked many on the internet. (Representative image)

A Bengaluru hospital has come under fire after its “rude and arrogant” response to a negative Google review went viral on the internet. This was revealed by a Reddit user who shared his disappointing experience with the platform. Athreya Hospital has an excellent rating of 4.7 stars on Google, with many people praising its services. However, several social media posts highlighting how the hospital responds to unfavorable reviews have raised questions about the credibility of all positive reviews and ratings.

Reddit user u/Friendly_Enemy-99 wrote on the platform that the reviews were “mostly fake.” Sharing their experience, he said, “We went to Athreya Hospital in Chandapura for an ortho consultation, paid the fees etc. and waited later to be informed that it was an emergency. I was examined by a doctor on duty who had no knowledge of the matter,” he said. “They just prescribed painkillers and told me to see Ortho the next day. The staff and doctor refused to give me a refund or give me a free Ortho consultation the next day. The doctor on duty didn't even do his job properly. Then I checked the Google reviews. They're fake, but look how the owners reacted to the negative reviews!!!”

He also shared screenshots of Google reviews in which hospitals responded in an unprofessional manner and even shared confidential patient medical information.

Rude and unprofessional hospital.byu/Friendly_Enemy-99 inbangalore

As per the screenshot, patient Shriram Mishra wrote 5 months ago, “The management is not good at all and they have no manners to talk to the people who come with the patient. Please note that some additional amount will be added to the “Never be used during medication”. ” In response, the hospital responded, “You have requested a discount on your friend's sixth abortion in just nine months. Please understand, as she performs abortions frequently.'' , it is called a very dangerous and complex case.Therefore, additional charges will be incurred.'' you. Finally you are not recognized and where is the issue of additional amount. Please understand that this comment is not fair. ”

This shocked many users on the Internet. This post has received 96% upvotes since it was shared.

“So the hospital is just publicly commenting on confidential medical information. Cool,” the user said.

Another added: “There is no secrecy in India.”

“If this is true, women can file a lawsuit for the first time. Details regarding abortions are highly confidential. If someone enters the room without consent, they cannot even share the room number,” the official added.

“Someone has lost their license,” the user added.

A Reddit user wrote, “I just casually checked out their 1-star rating. I saw 1 comment like, 'I understand you can be a very bad student throughout your school career, hahaha.' Check out one Mr. Kiran Kumar's comment: That's it.'' It seems unbelievable. Maybe someone else has the password to your Google account. Maybe there are? I don’t know. This is really weird.”

One source said: “How unprofessional is this? Someone needs to delete these reviews and fire the social media administrator who posted the comment.”

