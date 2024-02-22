Google co-founder sues for wrongful death in plane crash near Half Moon Bay – NBC Bay Area





Google co-founder Sergey Brin is being sued for wrongful death following a plane crash near Half Moon Bay last May.

The pilot's widow said Brin and others were preventing her husband's body from being recovered.

On May 20, 2023, a twin-engine seaplane crashed while attempting to return to Half Moon Bay. It turned out to be his Google co-founder Sergey Bullins' plane. Two people on board, both pilots, died.

Maggie Olarte McLean, Lance McLean's widow, said she and her husband met 23 years ago and did everything together.

Olarte McLean is filing a lawsuit saying she is devastated by the death of her husband, Lance.

She said he was a Navy pilot who had flown all over the world and had been one of Bullins' pilots for many years.

MacLean and another pilot flew the plane to Hawaii, then to Fiji for Blinn and his guests to use there.

The indictment alleges that Blinn and others had mechanics install an unauthorized and illegally installed auxiliary fuel system on the plane because the plane did not have enough fuel for the trip.

The suit alleges that the added tank failed hours into the flight, leaving the plane without any fuel.

McLean immediately tried to turn the plane around and fly back to California, but it ran out of fuel and crashed a few miles short of Half Moon Bay.

When they were looking for a husband, I followed every moment, but they walked away and abandoned things without saying a word to me, Olarte MacLean said.

She said she wanted her husband's remains, but they have not yet been recovered.

The suit alleges that Blinn and his agents decided to leave him on the ocean floor with evidence proving the defendants were responsible for the crash that killed both pilots.

“I know my husband is in heaven. I know my husband is in a good place,” Olarte McLean said. But something like this should never happen to my husband or anyone else. It's not right and it's not human decency towards our loved ones.

The lawsuit was filed in the South Bay. A spokesperson for Bullins' family office said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of the crew flying a de Havilland DCH6-400 Twin Otter aircraft and extend our condolences to his family. “I will.” We are unable to comment on pending legal actions at this time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/peninsula/sergey-brin-sued-half-moon-bay-plane-crash/3460624/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos