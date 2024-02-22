17% of children show signs of technology addiction | News





In Estonia, 17% of children are addicted to social media and computer games, and the amount of time girls spend on screens has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say the situation is alarming because of the negative impact it has on academic performance and sleep.

Young people are spending more time in front of screens.

Data from the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) shows that 20 percent of boys between the ages of 11 and 15 have symptoms of computer gaming addiction. For girls, this number is lower at 13 percent, but girls spend more time on social media.

Carmen Maical, president of the Association of School Psychologists (Eesti Koolipshholoogide hing), said: “The fact that children spend too much time on screens and as a result miss out on many important and necessary things , has become a problem for many families. Parents are complaining about it, and teachers are complaining that kids come to school in the morning and sleep in the first class because they're on the computer all night. I really look at it from the perspective of what it is.”

Often young people use up all their energy sitting in front of the screen.

“These students are more likely to not like going to school, have lower academic performance, and are less likely to sleep due to increased screen time,” said Jaana Rano, senior analyst at TAI. It will also be shorter,” he said.

Mykal said constant use of computers, tablets and phones is often a form of escapism. It is easier to immerse yourself in a virtual world than to face the problems of everyday life.

“We can talk about the issue of bullying here. Children sometimes feel that school work is too much for them, but there may also be reasons outside of school. For example, at home Some children are worried about their parents,” she said. .

Alexei Galanin from the Estonian Computer Sports Union (Eesti Arvutispordi Liit) said that children do not know how to avoid addiction, so parents need to provide guidance. The association believes that a balance between screen time and breaks is important.

“We're engaging young people and showing them that play can be done. A unit of play is a unit of sports or a unit of something useful like learning,” Galanin said.

Experts said a complete ban on computers and phones would not be effective. Some games and apps can also help your child's development.

