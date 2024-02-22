



Please be sure to lock your digital valuables.

Imagine diving headlong into the ocean of technology with Microsoft Copilot, a digital snorkel that promises to keep you breathing easily amidst the torrent of data and decisions. But wait before jumping into these technology-infused realms. ISSC's always attentive CEO Emile Henrico tells us a story that might save your digital skin.

Imagine this. In the moment HR departments energetically crunched numbers, set salaries, and shared too much, they accidentally left this sensitive information on the digital coffee table for all to see. Well, the sales team came across these numbers while casually strolling through the company's digital archives. Suddenly, everyone was talking not only about sales strategies but also about why Bob, the accountant, was making enough money to buy a small yacht.

This is where Henrico comes in, with a twinkle in his eye and a sage nod, explaining that he needs to map out the ocean and mark out treasure chests and no-go zones before letting Microsoft Copilot pilot his digital ship. It reminded me of. Imagine bringing super-smart AI to your home, he says, with the front door wide open and a secret diary sitting on the kitchen table. First, lock your door, bring a guard dog, and make sure to put your diary in a safe.

Securing and classifying your company's data is like preparing for a large, invisible digital party. You don't want your neighbors (internet) breaking in, vandalizing your refrigerator (sensitive data), or leaving your secrets out on your lawn (dark web). Henrico laughs. It's important to provide the right kind of fun to the right guests without finding embarrassing photos from your high school days.

ISSC Group, under Henricos' guidance, is like a party planner for corporate data. They make sure your digital valuables are kept more securely than your grandma's Sunday roast recipe. They're the experts at turning your company into a digital Fort Knox and making sure you don't accidentally email your top-secret salsa recipe to a competitor before letting Copilot roam free.

Before you're blown away by the wonders of Microsoft Copilot, take a leaf through Henricos' book. Protect your digital home, categorize who can dance in which room, and keep perhaps your most private dances behind closed doors. With ISSC's support, you can bring his Copilot to your party with confidence, knowing it won't accidentally turn into a free event that gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.

In a world where a data breach is more terrifying than spilling coffee on your white shirt right before a meeting, make sure everyone is dressed for success, or at least properly covered. Parting of Henricus' wisdom? Let security and classification be your digital bouncer at his party. That way, everyone can enjoy Techno Festa with peace of mind.

