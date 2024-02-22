Focus on genetic discovery and treatment development in ALS: Matthew B. Harms, MD





Viewing time: 5 minutes

There is currently a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement around ALS. More Phase 3 trials are underway, and results from several pivotal Phase 2 trials are expected to be announced within the next six to nine months. We know of 80 drugs proposed in clinical development that target these very important genetic molecules that are known to play a role in ALS.

In April 2023, the FDA approved Biogen Stor, a treatment designed to treat patients with SOD1 mutation-mediated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an inherited ALS for which there are no other approved products. Approved Fersen (Qaldy). 1 This decision was upheld. This treatment demonstrated a reduction in plasma neurofilament light, a blood-based biomarker of axonal damage and neurodegeneration. Since its approval, the ALS field has developed a number of treatments that target genetic forms of the disease.

Matthew B. Harms, M.D., Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Medical Advisor and Care Center Director, will lead a track session at the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical Scientific Conference, March 3-6 in Orlando, Florida. Serves as chairperson. Genetic discoveries, mechanisms of ALS and development of treatments. This track includes rare variant analysis to validate his known ALS gene, translation of gene discovery into his ALS treatment, his UNC13A potential exon-skipping antisense oligonucleotide as a treatment for ALS, and mutant KIF5A. Topics include research into ALS caused by ALS.

Harms, who is also an associate professor of neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center-Eleanor and Lou Gehrig ALS Center, spoke with NeurologyLive before the conference and discussed how MDA's mission will include ALS care and research. We talked about how it had expanded. He also talked about the role genetic understanding has played in driving his ALS treatment development over the past five to 10 years. Additionally, Harms discussed how the recent approval of tofersen for ALS provides a blueprint for future drug development in this area.

Registration for the 2024 MDA Conference is now open. The conference is scheduled to be held from March 3-6, 2024 at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida. To register and for more information, please visit www.mdaconference.org.

Reference 1. FDA has approved a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis associated with mutations in the SOD1 gene. news release. F.D.A. April 25, 2023. Accessed February 20, 2024. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-treatment-amyotrophic-lart-scerosis-associated-mutation-sod1-gene

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.neurologylive.com/view/highlighting-genetic-discoveries-therapeutic-developments-als-matthew-harms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos