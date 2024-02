Google's Gemini chatbot (formerly known as Bard) has the ability to create AI-generated illustrations based on a user's text description. For example, you can ask them to create photos of happy couples or people walking down modern streets wearing period clothing. However, as the BBC points out, some users have criticized Google for depicting certain white people and historically white groups as racially diverse individuals. Now, Google has issued a statement saying it is aware that Gemini “provides inaccuracies in the depiction of some historical image generation” and will immediately fix the issue.

According to the Daily Dot, the complaint stemmed from a former Google employee who tweeted an image of a woman of color with the caption, “It's embarrassingly hard to get Google Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people.” Ta. To obtain these results, he asked Gemini to generate photos of women from America, England, and Australia. Other users, mostly known as right-wing figures, agreed with their results and showed AI-generated images depicting America's founding fathers and the Catholic pope as people of color.

In our test, when we asked Gemini to create an illustration of the Founding Fathers, they created an image that included one person of color or a woman among the white men. When we asked a chatbot to generate images of past popes, we got pictures depicting black women and Native Americans as leaders of the Catholic Church. When I asked Gemini to generate images of American women, it provided photos of Caucasian, East Asian, Native American, and South Asian women. According to The Verge, the chatbot depicted Nazis as people of color, but he was unable to get Gemini to generate images of Nazis. “Due to harmful symbolism and influence associated with the Nazi Party, we are unable to fulfill your request,” the chatbot responded.

Gemini's behavior may be the result of overcorrection, as AI-trained chatbots and robots over the past few years have tended to exhibit racist and sexist behavior. For example, in one experiment conducted in 2022, when asked which of the scanned faces was a criminal, a robot repeatedly chose a black man. In a statement posted to X, Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk said Google “designed the image generation feature to reflect:” [its] global user base, and [it takes] “We take representation and bias seriously.” He said Gemini will continue to generate racially diverse illustrations in response to free-form prompts, such as images of people walking their dogs. Ta. But he admitted.[h]There are further nuances in the historical context; [his team] We'll make further adjustments to accommodate that. ”

We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation and are working to correct this immediately.

As part of our AI principles https://t.co/BK786xbkey, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base.

Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) February 21, 2024

