Best iPad deals February 2024





If you've been waiting to invest in a new tablet, there are some great iPad deals this week that are worth buying. For example, you can buy the classic 9th generation Apple iPad for just $249 or the popular 5th generation iPad Air for $149 off. Plus, you can save $79 on accessories like the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil.

These are 7 iPad deals on tablets and accessories you can buy right now.

Prices for Apple devices are constantly changing, but there are some affordable offers right now if you know where to look. We looked at the price history and compiled his four iPad deals (and a few accessory deals) that are worth taking advantage of right now.

iPad Air uses the same M1 chip as some of Apple's laptops, so it's extremely powerful and has a brilliant anti-reflective screen. You can also add functionality with support for Apple's Magic Keyboard and 2nd Generation Pencil. This model often goes on sale for around $500, so discounts like this are rare.

This popular tablet has a bright 10.9-inch screen and uses the powerful A14 Bionic chip. It also has USB-C charging capabilities and Wi-Fi 6 support. Note that the $79 discount only applies to the blue model at this time.

6th generation Apple iPad Mini

If you're looking for an additional portable iPad, check out the 6th generation iPad Mini. Although it fluctuates regularly between the MSRP and this transaction price, this is still the lowest price we've seen it sell for. Our pick for a portable iPad (and small gaming tablet) for kids, the Mini is a great choice for travel. Despite its size, it has a robust 10-hour battery life, supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, and offers nearly the same functionality as a traditional iPad.

9th generation Apple iPad

Looking for a relatively inexpensive option? Consider the 9th generation Apple iPad. It can handle everything you need, including browsing, playing games, streaming videos, and running common apps. However, as it is an older model, it still uses the original Apple Lightning port and is not compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil. It's also worth noting that the price dropped to $230 late last year. So if you wait, you might be able to get it for less than $249.

Best deals on iPad accessories

For artists and avid note-takers, the Apple Pencil will quickly become the most used iPad accessory. It features wireless charging, pressure sensitivity, and a convenient tap system to toggle settings.

This 20-watt charger can keep your iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone charged, but it's specifically optimized for iPad Pro and iPad Air. This isn't a particularly deep discount, but it's less than $1 more than the previous lowest price for this USB-C charger.

Comfortable and durable, this ZAGG case is perfect for adding a little versatility (and protection) to your iPad. This model is designed to work with the 10.2-inch iPad (9th, 8th, and 7th generation). It features a trackpad, backlit keys, a removable keyboard, and weighs just 1 pound. You can also bundle with ZAGG Pro Stylus and Mophie Portable Charger for an additional 30% off.

What is the most affordable iPad?

The 9th generation Apple iPad is currently the most affordable iPad you can buy new. The spacious 10.2-inch touchscreen and robust game library make it an especially good choice for those looking for a budget gaming tablet. (Older processors may not be able to withstand graphics-intensive games, however.) The 10th generation Apple iPad is also a great option. It's not as cheap as the 9th generation model, but it's slightly faster and more refined.

How long does an iPad last?

Apple doesn't promise a specific lifespan for the iPad, but they generally seem to last around four to six years. Aside from accidental damage, the biggest factor in an iPad's longevity is how long Apple plans to support its software. Most devices will continue to be fully usable after they are no longer compatible with future updates, but without continued support their survivability will inevitably decrease. Cleaning your tablet, taking care of your battery (such as not storing it fully charged and protecting it from extreme temperatures), and keeping it up to date can all help extend the life of your iPad.

When is the cheapest time to buy an iPad?

iPad sales are available year-round, but the best deals are usually on Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. Even if you don't need the latest model, there are usually big discounts around the new release date. Keep an eye out for new generation announcements from Apple, as older generations are usually sold around the release of new designs.

What is the best iPad?

The best iPad for you depends on your needs and budget. The 10th generation iPad is a great place to start because it can handle basic functions like web browsing, streaming, and gaming, and it's relatively affordable at $399. However, if you want more advanced features and are willing to spend more, check out the 5th generation iPad Air or 6th generation iPad Pro.

How we found great deals on iPads

To find the lowest iPad prices, we looked at tablet prices at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and used our price history tracker to find the lowest prices ever for each iPad model. We've also taken into account all the recent iPad discounts currently on the market to determine which of the current deals are actually worth taking advantage of. All of the price drops on this list offer at least 18% off, and some rival the lowest prices we've seen so far.

