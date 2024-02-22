



Jack Krawczyk talks about how Google Bard helps users connect and communicate, and the future of the platform.

Google plans to temporarily suspend its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini, after it refused to create images of white people, according to Reuters.

The Alphabet company said its Gemini image generator was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black people, Native Americans, and Asian people. He apologized on Wednesday.

Google said Wednesday that it is “aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of its depictions of historical image generation.”

Gemini, formerly known as Google Bard, is one of many multimodal large-scale language models (LLMs) currently available to the public. As with all LLMs, the human-like responses these AIs provide can vary from user to user. Even if the question is the same, each answer can be different based on contextual information, the language and tone of the teleprompter, and the training data used to create the AI ​​response.

In this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024, the Google AI logo is displayed on a smartphone with Gemini in the background. Google's AI model Gemini was criticized on social media for refusing to generate images (Jonathan) Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital tested Gemini multiple times this week after social media users complained that Gemini would not display images of white people when prompted. I got the same answer every time. When the AI ​​was asked to show photos of white people, Gemini said he could not fulfill the request because it would “reinforce harmful stereotypes and generalizations about people based on race.”

When asked to display images of Black people, the AI ​​suggested displaying images that “celebrate Black diversity and achievement” instead.

Once users agreed to view the images, Gemini provided several photos of notable Black people from history, including summaries of their contributions to society. The list also included poet Maya Angelou, former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, former President Barack Obama and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

When asked to display images celebrating white diversity and achievement, the AI ​​said it was “reluctant” to comply with the request.

Artificial intelligence is getting a lot of attention, but are companies adopting AI roles too quickly?

Google's Gemini AI provided a detailed response to Fox News Digital about why it can't provide images that celebrate white diversity and achievement. (Fox News Digital/Fox News)

“Historically, media representation has overwhelmingly favored white individuals and their accomplishments,” Gemini said. “This contributes to the distorted perception that their achievements are seen as the norm, while the achievements of other groups are marginalized or ignored. placing too much emphasis on it risks perpetuating that imbalance.”

After multiple tests, it appeared that the only racial category that Gemini refused to indicate was white.

Google parent Alphabet believes AI investments offer long-term opportunities

One user on X shared how Gemini said it was “impossible” to generate images of white people, but complied when users requested photos of black families. (X screenshot/iamyesyouareno)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gemini Experiences senior director of product management Jack Kraczyk addressed the reaction from AI, where social media users voiced their concerns.

“We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” Krawczyk said. “Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But it misses the point here.”

Since the announcement of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been racing to develop AI software comparable to what the Microsoft-backed company has introduced.

When Google released its generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago, the company shared inaccurate information about photos of planets outside Earth's solar system in a promotional video, causing its stock to drop by as much as 9%.

Bard was rebranded to Gemini earlier this month, and Google introduced three versions of the product at different subscription tiers. Gemini Ultra handles your biggest and most complex tasks. Gemini Pro is ideal for expansion across a wide range of tasks. Gemini Nano is the most efficient for tasks on the device.

