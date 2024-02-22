



Google has released a family of “open” large-scale language models called Gemma that are compact enough to run on personal computers.

Gemma comes in two sizes: 2 billion parameters and 7 billion parameters. The larger version is designed for GPU- and TPU-accelerated systems, while the smaller version is billed as suitable for CPU-based on-device applications, including laptops. Both architectures are similar and “shared”[s] technology and infrastructure components” with Gemini the Chocolate Factory's latest and most powerful large-scale language model.

In benchmark tests that assess reasoning, math, and coding skills, the larger Gemma model outperformed Meta's Llama 2, despite being smaller than its 13 billion parameter rival. The Gemma model was trained primarily on English texts collected from the internet. English text is filtered to minimize harmful or inappropriate language, as well as sensitive data such as personally identifiable information.

Google fine-tuned the model using instruction tuning and reinforcement learning with human feedback to improve responses. He has also released a toolkit that supports fine-tuning and inference in various machine learning frameworks, including JAX, PyTorch, and his TensorFlow via Keras.

The model is small enough to run on your local device rather than a big iron in the cloud, allowing you to adapt it to specific use cases such as summarization or search extension generation to create custom chatbots.

To be clear, Gemma is not technically an open source model. Google did not release the source code and data to allow developers to train the models themselves. You only have access to pre-trained models and their weights.

Opinions are divided on the openness of AI. On the other hand, developers can tinker and explore the technology. On the other hand, like any technology, criminals can exploit it for nefarious purposes. The US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is soliciting public comment on this issue.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo declared that “AI is an accelerator with the potential to make people's existing capabilities better, faster, and stronger.” She said: “When used correctly, they present great opportunities, but in the wrong hands they can pose a threat to public safety.”

NTIA wants to investigate how “open weight” models like Gemma impact society and national security. Experts worry that developers could use these systems to generate fraudulent spam, launch disinformation campaigns, or develop malware.

The Google researchers who developed the Gemma model appear to be aware of the risks.They concluded in their paper that [PDF]: “Given extensive safety assessments and mitigation measures, we are confident that the Gemma model will deliver net benefits to the community. However, this release is irreversible and the harm caused by the open model remains to be clearly defined.” We recognize that this is not the case, so we continue to evaluate and adopt safety mitigation measures. [proportional] Be aware of the potential risks of these models. ”

