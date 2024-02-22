How can companies promote new high-tech products?





Nadezhda Kosareva, CEO, Unitsky String Technologies Inc.

High-tech innovations can be tools for dramatic change in many industries. But before that happens, new ideas often have to go through a difficult path to adoption. First, mistrust of potential buyers can hinder the progress of high-tech inventions. Second, market conservatism can often complicate the adoption of innovations. In this situation, the path of such products remains uncertain and involves many risks.

How can companies ensure the effective introduction of innovative products? As the head of an international engineering company that develops products that shape complex industries, we serve as guidelines for many innovative companies, and we Here are some of my practical recommendations that will allow you to take the first steps towards commercialization.

An innovative product met with skepticism

As history has shown, the development of new technologies does not always occur quickly and involves many difficult steps. Innovations are subject to debate even before they are put into practical use.

Let's take an example of creating a portable wireless cell phone. Motorola, which first launched this device, spent more than 10 years and $ 100 million on the development of the model. Developed by Martin Cooper, this mobile phone has encountered many skeptics over the years who have questioned how far this technology will go. However, today it is impossible to imagine the modern world without mobile phones.

The development path of the rocket industry was also long and difficult. In 1909, scientist Robert Goddard proposed the idea of ​​using liquid propellant to fuel rockets. Five years later, he filed two patents, one for a multi-stage rocket and the other for the use of solid or liquid propellants, according to NASA. Scientists had expressed the idea of ​​space exploration, but many argued that it was impossible. In 1920, a New York Times editorial sharply ridiculed Goddard's ideas. Just half a century later, America's Apollo 11 spacecraft made the first human flight to land on the moon.

Let's recall the history of air transport. In 1895, the British physicist and engineer Lord Kelvin declared that a heavier-than-air flying machine was “impossible.” Additionally, in October 1903, the New York Times published an article titled “Flyless Flying Machines,” which predicted that the development of such a type of transportation would take between 1 and 10 million years. However, just a few weeks later, the Wright brothers successfully completed a manned flight. As you can see, today air transport occupies a leading position in terms of passenger transport.

From idea to implementation

While the risk of product rejection is inherent in any company, this issue is particularly relevant to high-tech markets. We found that people tend to have psychological barriers when recognizing technologically complex innovations. In this case, it is important to shift the focus of promotion from the technical features of the invention to its value for the audience.

For example, my company develops transportation and infrastructure complexes with elevated designs. Our marketing policy focuses on fast, safe, economical and environmentally friendly transportation. We also value the efficiency of our complex compared to existing transportation systems. This is how you shape the understanding of your product among your target audience. In other words, explain how your invention will change your audience's lives and why it is necessary for the end consumer.

Talking about specific marketing tools, the strategy for promoting high-tech products to the market can be developed through dialogue with government agencies (if innovations can solve challenges more effectively) and representatives of large companies. Many technology companies seek to form circles of lobbyists who can demonstrate the capabilities of their technology to potential customers. At the same time, it is also important to utilize public relations tools as part of image promotion. This includes regular work on the news agenda, organizing press events, and the participation of speakers as experts at professional conferences.

The science behind a high-tech development is especially important when there are big questions about its adoption. Individual solutions can be evidenced by patents, implementation in the form of officially registered research and development, and publication of scientific results in specialized publications. The product's technical solutions can also be found in existing research and development centers, where the main aspects and benefits of the innovation are demonstrated in practice. Combining these factors can increase consumer loyalty to high-tech products and create a positive image.

5 tips for promoting technologically sophisticated new products

1. Be prepared for misunderstandings. Society is often cautious about innovation. Your product may not be immediately appreciated and accepted by customers.

2. Contact form and consumer interest in your invention. At the same time, make sure you are focused on measuring its value. Innovation must first have benefits that users can understand.

3. Play the long game. Complex technology projects require long planning periods.

4. Find partners in related fields. In other words, look for people who your product is not a competitor to, but who can benefit from its implementation just like you.

5. Demonstrate results. It is important to indicate intermediate stages of development.

Promoting and commercializing high-tech projects requires significant effort and can take longer than for mass-consumer products. In practice, we must admit that there is no universal algorithm that guarantees that an innovation will be accepted by buyers.

The Pathfinder role imposes certain responsibilities and poses risks to the business. However, history shows that persistently pushing forward with advanced technology can ultimately lead to certain outcomes. After all, they are ultimately the engine of progress and the source of intensive economic development.

