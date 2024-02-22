Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Review: Apocalypse Later





After setting off on an epic adventure across the globe in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, mystical flower girl Aerith spreads her arms wide and, in her usual cheerful manner, marvels at Earth's natural beauty. Masu. Look at it all, she says, it's so green! A living, breathing planet.

So far, Aerith, along with the game's other heroes Cloud, Barret, and Tifa, have snaked their way through the cluttered slums, dark subway tunnels, and towering office towers of the dense industrial city of Midgar. . Its claustrophobic experience reinforces the feeling of being trapped under the watchful eye of the previous film's main villain, the planet-destroying corporation Shinra.

Rebirth, on the other hand, is an open-world game in every sense of the word.

Released in 1997 and the second of a trilogy that reinvented the popular Final Fantasy VII, Rebirth is faithful to parts of the original story, at least geographically speaking. After completing the events in Midgar that unfolded in his previous installment, 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake, you head into the wide world in search of Sephiroth, a product of Shinra. Sephiroth has now become independently evil, somehow further threatening the safety of the planet.

So while it makes sense that Aerith would be surprised by the untrodden bounty of nature around her, it also makes sense that Red XIII, a group of talking animal companions, would react. True: it may seem that way. But in reality, it barely lasts.

The game has to constantly remind us that the Earth is actually dying. Aerith clearly knows more than she lets on, but here she is, somewhat He is portrayed as naive and short-sighted. An existential crisis looms just over the horizon.

Her problem, and our problem, is that Square Enix, the studio behind this game, has built a world that is truly beautiful and full of fun and diversions.

Square Enix has gorgeously captured the original game's low-resolution pre-rendered dioramas, zooming in and layering them with added detail and depth to create images of craggy peaks, dense jungles, and sun-drenched deserts. Added. There is a village full of life. A Zen retreat atop a windswept rocky mountain. A seaside resort town with fashionable swimwear and Day-Glo scooters.

The studio also added a bunch of mini-games. The Return of Sky Casino's Golden His Saucer awaits you with card games and shooting challenges, soccer-like games and top-down strategy simulators that will keep you distracted for hours. Dive deep into timed combat challenges or race ostrich-like Chocobos on Mario Kart-inspired tracks.

It's definitely the end of the world. But this end of the world is as fun as anything I've ever seen. The present apocalypse is less than the later apocalypse.

The contrast between the fun of playing the game and the gruesome story often creates confusion. Cloud, the game's spiky-haired hero, gradually loses his sanity, witnesses the steady degeneration of people like him, and even lashes out at his best friends in a deranged manner. there is. Many other characters have stories filled with melodramatic heartbreak or deep personal trauma. Death follows them.

But the game's bright, toy-like presentation, with brightly lit doll-like figures fooling around in colorful towns, beaches, and casinos, is at its core about pain, sacrifice, and people suffering fate. It's ruining the story. Before we are whisked away to the frivolous world of the Golden Saucer, we barely endure Barrett's guilt for unintentionally destroying his homeworld when he invites Shinra to build a nuclear reactor. I couldn't.

In the remake's downtrodden slums, it's hard not to react to the harshness and brutality of the world. The characters were struggling with something very real and deeply rooted. They clash swords with villains in business suits and mow down henchmen in jackboots.

Rebirth opens up the world structurally, allowing it to spread its own story. Its villains don't put much pressure on our heroes. These villains still exist, but they serve more as lures and guideposts than threats.

When they show up, they shine and show off, as Sephiroth often does. But how can you feel threatened when there's a card game to master and a chocobo cup to win? In many ways, Rebirth is the same as the original Final Fantasy VII It's more like a light-hearted, apolitical family game released by Nintendo than the gritty steampunk atmosphere it was trying to evoke.

Perhaps what we as viewers want is a place to hang out with our favorite characters, free from time and story urgency. When you need to follow Sephiroth's black-robed minions on a world tour, it helps to have plenty of fun rest stops. You'd certainly appreciate spending the entire game in post-apocalyptic mode, like Last of Us featuring J-Pop stars.

In this theme park world, it's hard not to see things through the same lens of ecstasy as Aerith. But there is also plenty of evidence that this frolic may come at a steep price.

A fishing village is literally in the shadow of a Shinra military base and a massive gun emplacement, the fish have long since disappeared and the fishermen struggle to make a living. Below the Golden Saucer is a dust bowl, which is the result of a power plant installed to fuel neon lights.

These world-building moments add to the already ridiculously diverse Rebirth. Its terrain and biomes change significantly from chapter to chapter, bringing not only new landscapes but also new exploration modes and unique gameplay mechanics. (The combat system is built on the same structure as the remake, but with added techniques such as synergies that allow party members to combine attacks in different ways.)

Halfway through the game, I was shocked to discover a foraging challenge that required me to carefully remove mushrooms from their roots, without breaking the heads off the stems and losing the flavor. This activity only appeared once as an inconsequential side mission and never appeared again.

Despite all this, or perhaps because of it, I found myself missing the simplicity and efficiency of its predecessor, and even the original game. As a teenager playing Final Fantasy VII in my bedroom, I was awed by the visuals and depictions of endangered planets. It was a message that stuck with me and was important considering the real Earth that I was to inherit.

As a player, I feel a part of Rebirths' fun approach. It seems to recognize a certain truth. Just like in our own lives, there are too many competing activities to focus on the end goal, no matter how important it is.

I played Rebirth for over 70 hours locked in my climate-controlled home on equipment that depleted natural resources while the game was displayed on an energy-consuming screen. But I couldn't leave feeling firmly rooted in any of these situations. Instead, I remember winning a card tournament, deftly defeating villains, and collecting enough chocobo feathers to finally buy that rare saddle.

It's hard to imagine what the end of the world will be like until it's right in front of us. Until then, you might as well enjoy the game set in front of you. As Barrett says when stepping into the Golden Saucer, live while you can. A future that is not promised to anyone.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released for PlayStation 5 on February 29th.

This review is supported by Critical Minded, an initiative that invests in the work of cultural critics from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

