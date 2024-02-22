First Gemini, now Gemma: Google's new open AI model targets developers





Just when you think Google might slow down its AI releases, the company has another trick up its sleeve. For the third time this month, Google has shared notable artificial intelligence news, this time announcing new AI models for developers.

On Wednesday, Google announced Gemma, a family of lightweight open models developed by DeepMind and other teams at Google responsible for AI development and research.

If the name sounds like a spinoff of Gemini, Google's cutting-edge AI model, that's because it's intentional. Gemma, which means “gem” in Latin, was created based on the same research and technology used to create the Gemini model.

Google has released Gemma in two model weight sizes: Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. Each model includes pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants that can run on your laptop, workstation, or in Google Cloud.

According to Google, the Gemma model has proven to be extremely performant for its size, outperforming Llama-2 and others in Meta on key benchmarks for inference, math, and code, as seen in the image below. It performed better than the larger open model.

These models also come with Google's new Responsible Generative AI toolkit, which provides interested users with best practice resources to encourage responsible use of open models like Gemma.

It's worth emphasizing that Gemma is an “open model”, not “open source”, and that minor variations in terminology indicate quite important differences. The open source model gives users complete creative autonomy without restrictions.

To mitigate potential abuse, Google has made Gemma an open model, and its terms and conditions make the model freely available for access, redistribution, and the creation and publication of model variants. However, Google also has limits.

“When using Gemma models, developers agree to avoid harmful uses. This reflects our commitment to developing AI responsibly while increasing access to this technology. ” Google said in a blog post.

To ensure safe and reliable use, Google uses automated technology to filter personal and sensitive data from training sets, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to ensure models behave responsibly, and robust We implemented other safeguards in Gemma, such as model evaluation.

According to the release, Gemma is currently available through Kaggle free access, Colab notebook free tier, and a $300 credit for first-time Google Cloud users.

