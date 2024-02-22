Google Cloud-optimized infrastructure for digital exchange





While Exchange running on-premises controls your infrastructure, it can present challenges. Traditional high availability solutions remain complex and error-prone, with multiple single points of failure (network, hardware, hardware supply chain, software, and personnel) and manual failover operations. Aeron Cluster and Google Cloud's approach provides automatic failover, reducing infrastructure risk and the potential for operator error. Finally, enterprises that require specific recovery patterns can use organization policy constraints to help ensure that the placement of nodes (organizations, folders, or projects) in the resource hierarchy adheres to recovery requirements. can be automated.

To achieve resiliency at the hardware level, Google Cloud C3 instance types support advanced maintenance. This allows Google Cloud to coordinate software and firmware updates with customers without disrupting their workloads. Additionally, with C3 Advanced Maintenance, you can defer maintenance for up to one month on instances running critical workloads. More importantly, give him a week's notice of any maintenance required in a particular instance. The combination of Aeron software and the power of Google Cloud C3 allows exchanges to better manage changes to their underlying infrastructure, regardless of the cause of the change. This includes hot upgrades, enabling new features, and adding nodes without service interruption.

Maintenance notifications are API-driven and provide details of all planned maintenance events, including duration schedule and status. Aeron and Exchange applications can also handle maintenance notifications natively, allowing exchanges to tailor their operating models to specific operational requirements, such as low-volume periods, established change windows, or regulatory needs. Can be established automatically.

What's next?

The exchange prides itself on being an important place for the world's capital markets to manage risk. These are especially important in times of instability due to macro events, institutional failures, and natural disasters. Ensuring the global financial community has access to digitally native exchanges when they need them requires the right combination of performance, scale, and reliability.

Google Cloud's intentional design philosophy helps ensure that exchanges can meet these requirements now and, more importantly, in the future. The exchange, which works with Google Cloud, leverages Google's leadership and work on next-generation network protocols such as Falcon, a reliable, low-latency hardware transport contributed to the Association for Computing Machinery and Internet Engineering Task Force. You can benefit from your investment. The exchange also continues to see industry-specific performance improvements from its integration with the open source, low-latency Aeron messaging framework through its partnership with Adaptive.

If you would like to perform Aeron performance testing in your own environment, you can request the Aeron Performance Testing Guide. The Aeron team also has a set of infrastructure provisioning modules to help you set up and deploy benchmark tests. Contact the Aeron team to set up your test on Google Cloud. As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Google Cloud team.

1. Titanium powers Google's workload-optimized infrastructure | Google Cloud Blog. Cluster at P99.2 with only 18 seconds of additional delay cost. Titanium: A robust foundation for workload-optimized cloud computing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/financial-services/google-cloud-optimized-infrastructure-for-digital-exchanges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos