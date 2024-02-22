GapMinder Ventures launches Romania’s largest 80 million Fund II to drive innovation across SEE





Romania~

GapMinder, founded in Romania, announced that GapMinder Fund II, a venture capital fund with a target amount of €80 million, is already operational. Key investors include the European Investment Fund (EIF) through InvestEU and National Recovery and Resilience Plans, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Their strategy will be similar to the first fund, which will invest in seed- and late-seed stage technology companies.

GapMinder Ventures, a VC fund manager that invests in technology companies in Romania, Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, has launched GapMinder Fund II, an investment vehicle with a target amount of €80 million. The fund became active on February 14th after the close of the first trade and is expected to announce its first trade soon.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is supporting GapMinder Fund II with a total of EUR 30 million through two initiatives: the European Union program InvestEU and the Recovery Equity Fund, part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. is co-financing. .

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €10 million in this fund. This is the EBRD's first investment in a fund launched by a Romanian partner team.

GapMinder Fund II invests the majority of its capital in seed and late-seed stage startups, with an initial investment of up to €2.5 million, as well as significant subsequent capabilities. In terms of sectors, investors will focus on B2B startups operating in the areas of fintech, cybersecurity, enterprise automation, and data/analytics. This strategy is similar to the first fund, which invested in the same sectors and technologies.

“We are excited to continue contributing to the development of the startup ecosystem in Romania and the countries of South-Eastern Europe. Our vision and strategy, as well as our demonstrated excellent execution and track record, will help our company in a challenging 2023. We are grateful for the high level of commitment and trust placed in our company by the EIF, EBRD and all others, as evidenced by the fact that we have raised a successor fund, who are our long-term investors. Many of them also accompanied us to Fund I,” said Dan Mihaescu, Founding Partner at GapMinder.

GapMinder is a venture capital firm and currently the newest fund in Romania, focusing on technology companies founded in Romania and Eastern Europe (mainly Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria) at seed or late seed stage. I'm investing. GapMinder aims to support the growth of companies through strategic consulting and direct involvement in organizational expansion, financial discipline, corporate governance and development. With its first fund of €50 million, established in 2018, GapMinder has invested in companies such as Druid.AI, FintechOS, TypingDNA, Veridion, Siena.Cx, Cyscale, Deepstash, SmartDreamers, Machines, Frisbo, and Innoship.io. did. Thank you for reading “Recursive”.

