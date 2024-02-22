Google suspends AI-generated images of people after criticism of ethnicity | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Google has temporarily blocked a new artificial intelligence model that generates images of people after it depicted World War II German soldiers and Vikings as people of color.

The company announced that the Gemini model's images of people after social media users posted examples of images generated by the tool depicting historical figures of different ethnicities and genders, such as the Pope and the Founding Fathers of the United States. announced that production would be discontinued.

We are already working to address recent issues with Geminis' image generation functionality. Google said in a statement that it will pause image generation of people while it does this and will re-release an improved version soon.

Although Google did not mention specific images in its statement, examples of Gemini's image results are widely available on X, along with accurate and biased commentary on AI issues. One former Google employee said it was difficult to get Google Gemini to acknowledge that. White people exist.

1943 illustration of German soldier Gemini. Photo: Gemini AI/Google

Jack Kraczyk, senior director of Google's Gemini team, acknowledged on Wednesday that the model image generator, which is not available in the UK and Europe, needs tweaking.

He said he was working immediately to improve this type of depiction. Geminis AI image generation generates a variety of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But we're missing the point here.

We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ

— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

Krawczyk added in a statement on X that Google's AI principles are committed to ensuring image generation tools reflect the company's global user base. He added that Google will continue to do this for open-ended image requests, such as people walking their dog, but acknowledged that more work is needed on response prompts with historical trends.

He said there are more nuances in the historical context, and he intends to make further adjustments to accommodate them.

We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation and are working to correct this immediately.

As part of our AI principles https://t.co/BK786xbkey, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base.

— Jack Klotzyk (@JackK) February 21, 2024

Reports on AI bias are filled with examples of negative impacts on people of color. A Washington Post investigation last year showed multiple examples of image-generating tools showing bias and sexism against people of color. Although 63% of U.S. food stamp recipients are white, the image generation tool Stable Diffusion XL shows that food stamp recipients are primarily non-white or dark-skinned. It turned out that there was. I got similar results when I requested images of people on social services.

Andrew Rogoiski, from the University of Surrey's Institute for Human-Centered AI, said mitigating bias in most areas of deep learning and generative AI is a difficult problem, and as a result, errors are likely to occur.

He said there is a lot of research and different approaches to eliminating bias, from curating training datasets to implementing guardrails for trained models. Probably AI and LLM [large language models] You will continue to make mistakes, but you will also likely improve over time.

