Bitech Technologies names Sid Sun as new chief innovation officer to lead digital revolution in renewable energy industry





Vitec Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., February 22, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Bitech Technologies Corporation [OTCQB: BTTC], (the Company or Bitech), a global technology solutions provider specializing in green energy solutions, is pleased to welcome Sid Sung as its new Chief Innovation Officer. He has extensive experience and expertise in emerging technologies involving digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT), including deployment experience in the renewable energy and smart city sectors. Mr. Sung will lead Bitechs' Green Energy Technology Solutions division. In this role, he will lead his Bitechs efforts to engineer scalable revenue opportunities for the transition to green energy.

Sid joined Bitech Technologies to lead the Technology Solutions division with a wealth of knowledge and initiatives in digital energy evolution strategies. He has 30 years of experience in high-growth related vertical markets including Home Automation, Security Products, Energy Management, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Technology, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Smart City, and Broadband Access Technologies. I have more than that experience. He has a strong background working with major telecommunications and emerging service providers, and has successfully led numerous high-profile technology projects. Sid is a champion of his IoT revolution and for over 10 years Smart has been actively involved in the energy and power sector, identifying and widely implementing innovative integrated solutions.

Sid was President of Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ: IVDA) from 2020 to 2023, and prior to that, from 2017 to 2020, he was President of People Power Asia and Product Management for People Power USA, an independent U.S. operating company. His Vice President (IOUs) include FPL, PEPCO, Delmarva Power, BGE in the US, Origin in Australia, and Innogy in Germany. From 2014 until 2017, he served as a board advisor at TwoWay Communications, focusing on the development and deployment of solutions for IoT, M2M, Smart City/Community, and Connected Home.

story continues

In 2013, Sid co-founded Connected IO, a company specializing in M2M applications, and served as COO of Verizons Wireless M2M implementation until 2017. Prior to this role, he served as vice president of Lite-On Technology, where he was responsible for managing M2M, IoT solutions for the connected home and IIoT, and the world's next-generation energy products with multiple RF frequencies. Played a key role in Scale's utility smart grid pilot program. Gateways and sensors for his IOU smart home application deployment in Europe.

Sid served as General Manager of SMC Networks from 2007 to 2010, overseeing smart home deployments in the North American MSO market with Comcast, Time Warner (today Spectrum), and Rogers. He has achieved great success by providing broadband enabled applications (BBEA) to home security service providers such as 4Home (acquired by Motorola) and his uControl (merged with iControl). During his tenure, Sid successfully led a significant revenue increase from his $20 million to his $100 million.

In 1994, Sid founded and led Alpha Telecom for 13 years, a company specializing in the design and manufacturing of communications equipment with a focus on ISDN CPE solutions. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we have established strong relationships with leading global communications equipment manufacturers such as Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel and Siemens. Under Sid's leadership, Alpha Telecom became a prominent player in the industry and experienced impressive growth.

Sid earned a BS in atmospheric science from National Taiwan University and a master's degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Benjamin Tran, Chairman and CEO of Bitech Technologies, said he is confident that under Sid Sanz's leadership in innovation, Bitech will continue to revolutionize the energy industry and pave the way to a more sustainable future. Did. Sid's deep understanding of energy markets and innovative approach make him an invaluable addition to our team. His vision and strategic thinking will drive us towards exploring new businesses that align with our goal of promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Mr. Sung, Bitech Technologies' new chief innovation officer, declared, “I am very excited to be working with Bitech Technologies' management team, which consists of a very experienced and forward-thinking team.” This is a great opportunity for me to put my utmost passion into digital transformation and leverage all my industry knowledge and expertise. My goal is to work with this dynamic team to build innovative solutions that drive the company's revenue growth while delivering scalable energy-saving solutions that benefit both Bitech and its customers. is. I am confident that Bitech can make a significant impact in the industry by staying ahead of trends and continuing to pursue excellence in all aspects of our growth strategy.

This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Bitech's commitment to sustainability and driving positive change through technology. Please welcome Sid Sung to the Bitech family.

To learn more about our green energy solutions, please visit https://bitech.tech/technologies/green-energy-solutions.

About Vitec Technologies Co., Ltd.

Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC) is a technology solutions enabler focused on providing a suite of green energy solutions for renewable energy initiatives. The company pursues these innovative energy technologies through system integration solutions, as well as the Grid Balancing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, which aims to apply the latest Energy Management System (EMS) technologies in the green energy field. Participating in While participating in the clean energy economy, we foster investment, provide new market entry into emerging growth regions, and implement or manufacture these innovative and scalable energy system solutions focused on smart technologies. We are seeking business partnerships with defensible technology innovators and renewable energy providers. Grids, home energy management systems (HEMS), building energy management systems (BEMS), city energy management systems (CEMS), energy storage, and EV-related infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements containing expectations, plans, intentions (such as those relating to future business and financial results), and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I am. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements include statements such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and other statements. Can be identified by words or other similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors that are outside of our control. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements at a later date to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the forward-looking statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. .

Contact: Bitech Technologies Corporation Investor Information Phone: 1.855.777.0888 Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitech-technologies-appoints-sid-sung-123000199.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos