Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Review: New Horizons for an Old Story





If you could change the story of your favorite childhood video game, would you do it? Or would you prefer it to remain as you remember it? That's the question at the heart of Square Enix's epic project to remake the classic 1997 role-playing game Final Fantasy VII, and its latest chapter is about to begin.

Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII have been curious to see how Square Enix would modernize it with 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake, which promises a bold pivot from the original plot. And when the game ended, I discovered an exciting combination of nostalgia and newness. That's where the story begins in the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which launches on PS5 on February 29th, as protagonists Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret embark on another adventure that's similar, but in every way similar to its predecessor. It is larger than the.

After 50 hours of playtime so far (though I still have a long way to go), I've enjoyed just about everything Rebirth has to offer. My biggest complaint is the lack of answers to the biggest questions the previous film posed, which is how Cloud and his friends will change the story we know so well. I wondered how much of the plot diversion was buried in the final part of the film. game. It's where one of Final Fantasy's most infamous moments, Aerith's fate, is predicted.

00:58

But this game is so full of charm and love for the world that Square Enix has built on the bare bones of the original that my pain is forgotten amidst the merry sea of ​​saboteurs and combat. You can be patient and wait for the game to unfold, even if it takes another 20-30 hours to complete.

Rebirth adapts the middle part of the original Final Fantasy VII. Freed from the industrial city of Midgar and away from the path of destiny, Cloud and his friends set out into a wider world. From a meta-narrative standpoint, you're free to change key elements of the classic FFVII story, but the game is in no hurry to get there. Like the other chapters in the epic trilogy, Rebirth offers a relaxed atmosphere with a mix of fun exploration, pensive backstory, and silly downtime games.

Regeneration begins with Cloud remembering his tragic mission with Sephiroth, which turned him from hero to villain.

square Enix

After a short prologue in which Cloud recalls the tragic fall of series villain Sephiroth from beloved war hero to insane murderer, the group leaves the idyllic town of Callum to explore the frontier. Square Enix chose to structure much of the game around the open world model of Far Cry and Horizon: vast areas filled with enemies, resources, lore nodes, and towers.

Many of these are optional, but you'll miss out on useful items and world backgrounds. Skipping side quests is not really recommended. As with the remake, some of the character's most satisfying moments are during these short excursions. Also, like the remake, there are plenty of mini-games and side quests in and out of the main story path that are generally fun and break up the repetitive list of ongoing open-world tasks.

One thing that hasn't changed, at least in the early stages of Rebirth, is the plot difference from the original Final Fantasy VII. Although the remake ended with Aerith declaring that the next part of her journey would be “boundless and terrifying freedom,” players mainly followed the beats of the original game, visiting cities and meeting bosses that were in the original game. is conquering. There are tantalizing hints that something has changed, and Square Enix asks reviewers not to spoil certain details, but illustrations sprinkled throughout the first half of the game show characters who were supposed to be dead being replaced. It has been shown that the same is true for people living in the United States, and vice versa. reality.

What I felt was different from the original and even the remake was the breadth of content. There is still much work to be done. Freed from the cramped slums of Midgar, players will have a vast exploration area, numerous side quests, and optional activities to spend more time with their favorite spiky-haired protagonist and her friends. You can spend .

Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret return from the first game, joined by new party members Red XIII, Yuffie, and Cait Sith.

What's new in Square Enix Rebirth?

At this point, eager players will likely read the early coverage and even snag a free Rebirth demo for PS5 owners. But after playing the game for dozens of hours, it's easy to see how the Final Fantasy VII experience has been revamped and reinvigorated.

First of all, the thing I spent the most time on was the combat. Square Enix smoothed out some of the rough edges of the original and gave you more options when fighting enemies. There are repeatable synergy skills and new combo attacks that use multiple characters split into more powerful synergy abilities that temporarily enhance their abilities, giving players more options during combat. The former didn't help much, but the latter saved me from some sticky situations when I was low on health and mana, so it's worth the investment.

Each character's individual fighting style has been overhauled to be unique and more fun to use, sometimes in simple ways. For example, Cloud gets standard ranged attacks, making fighting airborne enemies much less onerous. A new blocking mechanic allows you to negate damage if you block at the perfect time, and more materia types expand your character build possibilities. Also, after a certain amount of time, you will be able to freely use summon materia in basically all battles (not just big bosses).

All of these improvements have sufficiently assuaged my frustration with the Rebirth's combat system, making the combat more bearable and interesting, so anyone who struggled with the previous game should know that Rebirth's combat system is more flexible. You will feel tolerant.

Each character gets a unique fighting style and move list, and multi-character synergy skills and abilities give players another tool in their combat toolbox.

square Enix

In the open world, you can switch between party members on the fly (from three preset party configurations), and in battle, non-party members will occasionally attack from the sidelines. It's a token effort that charmingly reinforces the sense of unity across the motley group. It's for each other.

This game also introduces item crafting, allowing you to create potions and equipment while out in the field. Thankfully, it's not much harder than picking up the occasional resource material lying on the ground. Movement is now easier, as you can jump over fences and ledges with the press of a button, making it easier to traverse areas using chocobos, vehicles, and finally fast travel.

But aside from slight differences in combat and new systems, Rebirth has a markedly different feel from the remake in its use of space. No longer forced into Midgar's narrow corridors, Remake lets you explore vast grasslands, traverse beautiful beaches, and scale rocky cliffs above turquoise waters. . Some secrets await you in the unexplored corners of the map, but just as often, hitting the road and finding achingly beautiful scenery is a reward in itself. I'm no expert on the open worlds of Final Fantasy XII, XIV, and There's something different about listening and feeling that infinite freedom. Wander through the wilderness of Reverse on the back of a chocobo (chocobag?).

Early on, you'll be shown how to use the game's photo mode. Photo mode allows you to exit the pause menu with a single button press. It doesn't take long before you begin to recognize the intentionally placed rock spurs overlooking the valley below and the mountains beyond, or the crafting materials that tempt you to the edge of the cliff path. With Breadcrumbs, you can do more than just take tons of photos, but also take breaks.

While the original Final Fantasy VII featured attractive pre-rendered backgrounds for players to admire as they roamed around polygonal areas, Square Enix said that for Rebirth, It subtly encourages players to enjoy the beautiful lands they have carefully constructed. More than any game I've ever played, Rebirth invites me to love landscapes, take shots, and share in-game moments with friends. (And once the game launches, you'll finally be able to open the floodgates and send in all the screenshots you've been saving!)

Rebirth is packed with goofy mini-games and sidequests that vary in tone, from the characters' sweet backstories to their silly antics.

Square Enix Side Quests and Mini-Games: Soul of FFVII Rebirth

Remake works to expand the first third of Final Fantasy VII into a full-length modern game, developing a new real-time combat system, art style, and many additional story lines. Omitted. But for players like me looking for fun character moments, the best parts were the mini-games and side quests. Rebirth takes that ethos even further, embracing the quirky weirdness at the heart of the original Final Fantasy VII and kicking it up a notch.

The silliness of the mini-games and sidequests feels human, communal, and vibrant as you try to stop a murderous super-soldier while battling a giant corporation bent on depleting the planet. It feels like it's happening. I often got caught up in the tension of the mini-games and laughed at how bad I felt about riding a dolphin or playing Rocket League with animals as Red XIII. His mid-game side quest brings Johnny back to life in the remake's Cold Max and helps him with his next plan to make it big in the much-hyped seaside resort of the Costa del Sol. . And the less he knows about Fort Condor before he actually experiences it, the better.

And then there's Queen's Blood, a new card game that's taking the continent by storm. It takes time to learn the complex rules and opaque game flow, and it lacks the elegance and best theme song of Triple Triad, the best card game in the Final Fantasy series, but Queen's Blood's novelty The three-lane approach will be entertainment for children. Players like me need to pause their world-saving adventures to open up to NPCs who require humility.

Even after 50 hours I still have no idea what's going on here.

Square Enix Legacy, Remade Story, Not Final Fantasy

The biggest question for FFVII fans is how much they changed the original plot. And so far, Square Enix's best chance is to rewrite the biggest plot twist in gaming history (spoilers for a 27-year-old classic) and save the gentle Aerith from a brutal death at the hands of the villainous Sephiroth. .

I've only been in the game for 50 hours, and I still can't answer that question. But even knowing that, the dilemma of the moment makes for a fun game that celebrates a motley group of sparkling eccentrics who grow to care for each other while defying heroic convention. I don't want to overshadow everything Square Enix has done.

The remake overwhelmed you with the fact that “This Time Would Be Different” and threw Whisper Ghosts into the clouds, plotting fate at every turn. In contrast, Rebirth has its characters follow much the same path as the original's plot from the beginning to the middle of the game, but with plenty of character interaction, play, and goofy but charming pranks. . While it doesn't stray too far from the original Final Fantasy VII, Rebirth is different in that these strangers grow closer and closer by the minute.

The game had trained me to find spots to stop to take screenshots, so I climbed these vistas and sand dunes, mountain perches and jungle waterfalls and thought to myself: “Oh, what a beautiful world Square Enix created to make this old story new.”Reality. This is the planet where I fight against Shinra, along with all the good friends I've grown up with.

