Google introduces Gemma open source AI model: What does responsible AI mean? | News explained





After OpenAI's text-to-video model Sora dominated newsfeeds last week, Google has now introduced its latest open artificial intelligence (AI) product, Gemma.

Google has introduced Gemini models in the past few months, large and medium-sized models for complex tasks. But the newly announced Gemma is a lightweight, smaller model that aligns with Google's AI principles and aims to help developers around the world build AI responsibly.

Here's what you need to know about Gemma.

What is Gemma?

Gemma is a family of lightweight, cutting-edge open models built using the same research and technology used in Gemini models by Google DeepMind and other teams across Google. According to Google, the name comes from the Latin word gemma, meaning gem.

Gemma is available in two model sizes, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, with pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants released. In addition to Gemma, Google also released a new Responsible Generative AI toolkit that provides guidance and essential tools to create more secure AI applications with Gemma.

For developers, Google provides a toolchain for inference and supervised fine-tuning (SFT) across major frameworks such as JAX, PyTorch, and TensorFlow through native Keras 3.0. This model comes with ready-to-use Colab and Kaggle notebooks, as well as integrations to popular tools such as Hugging Face, NVIDIA, NeMo, MaxText, and TensorRT-LLM.

These integrations allow almost any developer to start using Gemma. According to Google's official statement regarding the launch of Gemmas, the company envisions democratizing AI models.

According to Google, pre-trained, instruction-tuned Gemma models can run on laptops, workstations, and even Google Cloud, and can be easily deployed to Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Gemmas optimizations for multiple AI hardware platforms ensure industry-leading performance, including NVIDIA GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs.

How is Gemma's performance?

Google said Gemma shares some key technical and infrastructure components with Gemini, its most capable AI model to date. The underlying technology also allows both Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B to achieve best-in-class performance for their size when compared to other open models.

Gemma reportedly significantly outperformed larger models on key benchmarks while adhering to strict standards for safe and responsible power output.

The tech giant shared a list of scores obtained comparing Gemma 7B and Metas Llama 2 7B in areas such as reasoning, mathematics, and code. In the BBH benchmark, Gemma scored 55.1 points and Llama 2 secured her 32.6 points. Similarly, in Mathematics, Gemma's score was 46.4 on GSM8K, while Llama 2's score was 14.6. The model also outperformed her Llama 2 when it came to solving complex math problems, with Gemma scoring 24.3 points and Llama 2 scoring 2.5 points on the MATH 4-shot benchmark. In terms of Python code generation, Gemma had a score of 32.3 and Llama 2 had a score of 12.8.

Gemma is intentionally responsible. What does that mean?

Google claims that Gemma is designed according to its AI principles. The tech giant said it used automated technology to filter certain personal and sensitive data from the training set to make Gemma's pre-trained models secure and reliable.

Google also fine-tuned the Gemmas model using human feedback to encourage responsible behavior, and conducted a thorough evaluation that included manual and automated testing to minimize risk.

In addition to this, Google offers a toolkit with Gemma to help developers prioritize safety in their AI applications. This toolkit comes with methods for building safety classifiers, debugging tools, and guidance based on our experience in developing large-scale language models.

What are Google's AI principles?

As AI grows rapidly, so do calls for its responsible use and increased regulation. That's why technology companies, which are investing billions of dollars in AI, are always talking about AI principles and safety.

Although we are optimistic about the potential of AI, we recognize that advanced technologies can pose important challenges that must be addressed clearly, thoughtfully, and proactively. Google said on its official website that these AI principles describe its commitment to developing technology responsibly and establishing specific application areas that it will not pursue.

According to Google, the goals of AI applications include: be socially beneficial; avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias; be built and tested with safety in mind; be responsible to people; incorporate privacy design principles; science maintain high standards of excellence and, most importantly, be able to use them in accordance with these principles.

Apart from these goals, Google also lists application areas in which it will not design or deploy AI. The company said it does not intend to design or deploy AI in technology that causes or has the potential to cause systemic harm. AI that has the potential to cause serious harm will be handled carefully, taking safety measures and weighing the benefits and risks. Weapons and tools designed primarily to harm individuals will not be pursued. No surveillance technology will be developed that violates global standards. AI that aims to violate international law or human rights will not be pursued.

The company says this list will be adapted as more insights into AI applications are gained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/google-gemma-open-source-ai-responsible-ai-9175182/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos