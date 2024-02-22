Google designers explain why Chromebook keyboards use lowercase letters





At the time, many phones and tablets already had simplified modern keyboards when they debuted in 2008. Although Android phones launched with a lowercase configuration upon their debut in 2008, most laptop and desktop keyboard designs are based on his 1874s, the first commercially successful typewriter. It can be traced back to Remington No. 1. I was able to enter only uppercase letters. If you look at many modern PCs and laptops, their keyboards still carry many legacies from the early days of computing, such as all-caps keyboards, insert keys, home, page up and down, and Caps Lock. says Donnie.

The team's goal was to come up with a more modern, less confusing keyboard that addressed many of these legacy features. For example, Chromebooks don't have a “Sys Req” key, and I can't find anything about a Break key anywhere. Also, instead of complex function keys or platform-specific keys, the keyboard just has repeated Control and Alt keys on each side.

But there is one key addition the team made. It's the Everything button. The Everything button, located on the left side of the keyboard (where the Caps Lock key is usually located), started out as a search key with a magnifying glass icon, and has since transitioned into its modern version. ring.

