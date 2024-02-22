The top 10 highest-paid technical skills can earn you a lot of money – here are the amounts





With increased interest in generative AI and recent layoffs, workers in the technology labor market are experiencing significant job insecurity. But a new report says developing one of these 10 tech skills could make you more marketable to employers and even improve your pay.

On Wednesday, Indeed published a list of the top 10 highest-paying skills in tech, along with a quick look at the tech job market, which isn't as bleak as you might think.

According to the report, 30,995 technology employees were laid off in January, which sounds like a lot, but is “barely” a third of the number laid off in January last year. It is said that it was nothing more than

The good news for job seekers is that generative AI, the No. 1 skill on Indeed's list of highest-paying tech skills, can be studied in-depth with free but high-quality online courses from Amazon, IBM, and other reputable companies. This is something you can learn by doing. ZDNET has detailed coverage.

In fact, the majority of the highest-paid skills in technology are related to AI in some way, with generative AI, systems-on-chips (SoCs), and deep learning rounding out the first three.

The average salary expectation for employees with generative AI and SoC skills is approximately $174,000, with a 47% difference in salary expectations between skilled and unskilled employees. Employees with deep learning skills lag slightly behind with an average salary potential of $170,939, a 44% skill gap.

The remaining skills all have salary potential between $165,000 and $169,000 and include Torch, PyTorch, Computer Vision, SystemVerilog, Mesos, Rust, and Elixir. You can see the description, average salary potential, and percentage difference for each skill in the table below.

After looking at the list of skills and their high income potential, you may want to know if you're interested in a role that requires these skills.

Indeed identified the top five roles requiring these skills as data scientist, machine learning engineer, software engineer, research scientist, full stack developer, deep learning engineer, and software architect.

