Google suspends AI tool Gemini's ability to generate images of people over historical inaccuracies





Google announces it is temporarily suspending the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI model suite, to generate images of humans while it works on technology updates that improve the historical accuracy of outputs that include human depictions. did.

The company announced in a post on social media platform

“While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon,” the company added.

We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ

— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

Google released its Gemini image generation tool earlier this month. But in recent days, examples of disturbing images of historical figures have circulated on social media, including images of the Founding Fathers depicted as American Indian, black, or Asian, leading to criticism and ridicule. ing.

Today, Paris-based venture capitalist Michael Jackson joined the pile, branding Google's AI a “nonsensical DEI parody” in a LinkedIn post. (DEI stands for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”)

In a post yesterday to added. The Gemini Alimage generation certainly generates a wide range of people. This is generally a good thing because people all over the world are using it. But that's beside the point here. ”

Generative AI tools generate output based on training data and other parameters such as model weights.

Such tools produce biased output in more stereotypical ways, such as displaying overtly sexual images of women or using images of white men in requests for high-status positions. This has led to increased exposure to criticism.

In 2015, an AI image classification tool developed by Google incorrectly classified a black man as a gorilla, sparking outrage. The company promised to fix the problem, but as Wired reported years later, the “fix” was purely a workaround, simply blocking Google's technology to recognize gorillas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/22/google-gemini-image-pause-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos